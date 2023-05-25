Google debuts AI product image generation tool for sellers





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Summary: Google announced Tuesday that it’s working on product images with its latest retail tool, introducing Product Studio, which uses generative AI to help businesses create and modify images. Merchants can use Product Studio to create new backgrounds for product images, remove distracting backgrounds, and improve image resolution. The tool will be available to merchants via the Google Merchant Center Next platform and Shopify’s Google and YouTube apps. Google is also updating the Merchant Center to make it easier for you to establish your product feed. Through Merchant Center Next, the merchant’s product feed is automatically populated with product information retrieved from your website, including price, description, and other details. Dive Insight:

Google’s Product Studio tool aims to help companies generate more product images, but this can be time consuming and costly.

Product Studios’ photo editing capabilities allow businesses to use Google’s artificial intelligence technology to alter images for different scenarios, whether seasonal, campaign-based, or simply , creating new without incurring the additional cost of a serious photo shoot. In a blog post, Google writes: For example, a skin care company can highlight a special seasonal version of a product by requesting an image of the product surrounded by peaches with tropical plants in the background.

Businesses can use Google’s artificial intelligence technology to modify images for different scenarios without additional photography.

Provided by Google

With updates to the Google Merchant Center, merchants no longer need to manually add product descriptions, prices, images, and other details. Sellers who sell both online and in-store now have a single view of all products, simplifying inventory management. The Merchant Center update is already rolling out to new users, and Google plans to upgrade small businesses in the coming months. The company expects the update to be complete for merchants worldwide by next year and will notify businesses as soon as the tool is available.

Google has focused on enhancing its shopping features in recent years. In March 2022, the tech giant unveiled its Retail Search tool to help match shoppers with more accurate search results while shopping online. Later that year, Google updated its search shopping experience to show more products, brands, articles and videos in search results when users used the word “shop”, and to display more products, brands, articles and videos based on size, color and other characteristics. Integrated filters based on .

Artificial intelligence is also emerging in other Google initiatives. Earlier this month, Google announced it was piloting generative AI in the search space to reshape its e-commerce and advertising capabilities. In January, Google announced that Google Cloud had implemented AI-driven technology to help retailers automatically track items in store using images. Last November, the company also modified its shopping search feature to show the lowest prices from various retailers, including promotional badges on discounted items, coupon clipping features and a side-by-side price comparison tool.

