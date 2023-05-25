Microsoft VP Yusuf Mehdi sheds light on the Bing-Google rivalry





If you think Microsoft is trying to make you change your go-to search engine from Google to Bing, you’re wrong. Even if you’re a Google supporter, Microsoft still finds its way into your everyday life.

During Microsoft Build 2023, Mashable spoke with Corporate Vice President Yusuf Mehdi, who has been behind the surge in Bing features over the past few months. Mehdi spoke about Microsoft’s generative AI plans and shed light on his AI arms race between Microsoft and Google.

Asked if one of Microsoft’s explicit goals is to compete with Google for a larger search pie, Mehdi said he wouldn’t characterize it as such. Instead, the goal is to address unanswered searches, that is, when you ask a question and don’t find what you’re looking for. “According to our data, half of the searches are unanswered, which is equivalent to 1 billion searches per day,” Mehdi said in a video call from the Seattle-based event. “This is a great opportunity to meet unmet customer needs.”

Mehdi also clarified that Bing doesn’t have to try to overtake Google in search traffic to be considered successful in his eyes. “If he can get one point of market share, he’ll get $2 billion in revenue. So we don’t have to change the whole world.” [regarding] The search environment will bring great success to your business and growth. ”

One of the ways Microsoft does that is by bringing Bing into our personal lives through our professional lives. “When I am logged in with my enterprise account at work, I have access to all of this special enterprise data. etc. is there, so we wanted it to work seamlessly with both,” said Mehdi.

Through Microsoft’s generated AI productivity app Copilot, Bing Chat leverages search and company data to provide work-related answers. Bing chat history is saved so you can track your browsing history in Edge. Windows 11 integration with Bing Chat has taken place, and at the time of this event, Bing is his default search engine for ChatGPT.

So while you may choose to turn to Google for answers to most of your questions, Microsoft is working to make Bing available wherever you are, like an AI ninja.

