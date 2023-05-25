Improved developer experience and security for PostgreSQL





New implementation of CREATE DATABASE

The CREATE DATABASE command has been rewritten to WAL log all writes performed when creating a new database as a copy of a template database.

It does more WAL writes than older versions, but avoids CHECKPOINTs at the start and end of commands, so it’s mostly faster and has less impact on concurrent workloads.

This can be slower than older versions for very large template databases, such as multi-tenant clusters where templates contain many schemas, tables, and initial data. So the old method is still available and can be selected. Specify STRATEGY = FILE_COPY in the CREATE DATABASE command. In most cases it is better to use the default her STRATEGY=WAL_LOG.

performance

There are others, but these are the most interesting new features.

Sort faster

First, the handling of sorted data that does not fit in work_mem has been improved by switching to disk-based sorting with more sort streams.

More cases where sorting can be avoided

Second, sorting improvements allow partition ordered scans to avoid sorting in more cases than before, allowing sorts to be replaced with pre-ordered index scans. I was.

Previously, partitioned tables with DEFAULT partitions or LIST partitions with multiple values ​​could not be used for ordered partition scans. From now on, such partitions will be available if they are pruned during planning.

smarter postgres_fdw

Postgres_fdw is a “foreign data wrapper” that allows you to expose tables from other PostgreSQL databases as local tables.

PostgreSQL 15 has some new options.

First, the query optimizer can now send CASE expressions for execution on an external database, reducing the need to fetch more data or rows for local processing.

Simpler filters and join pushdown were already supported by the time the wrapper was able to prove that it could be fully handled remotely. This, together with the ability to have external tables as partitions of local partitioned tables, further expands the ways you can use PostgreSQL with distributed data.

Another new feature related to the above is the ability to perform commits in parallel on all foreign servers involved in the transaction. This is very useful when you have a large number of external tables, which is likely the case with partitioned tables containing external partitions. This is enabled with the CREATE SERVER option Parallel_commit.

Another new option for external tables (not related to performance this time) is postgres_fdw.application_name . This allows you to set the application_name that will be used when establishing a connection to the external server. This allows DBAs and users to easily see which connections are opened by postgres_fdw. There are also escape sequences that can be used to customize the application_name used. Previously, the remote session’s application_name could only be set on the remote server or via the postgres_fdw connection spec.

New options for logical replication

Native logical replication has been improved in many ways.

First, row filtering and column listing are now supported.

Row filtering has a set of rules that must be followed for different replication strategies, but is broadly specified in the same way as for queries.

CREATE PUBLICATION pub2 FOR TABLE table1 WHERE (name like “TX%”);

Also, only rows with TX in the name are cloned.

A column list works similarly, allowing you to specify a subset of table columns to be replicated.

CREATE PUBLICATION pub1 FOR TABLE table1 (id, a, c);

Also new is the FOR TABLES IN SCHEMA option, which exposes all current and future tables in the specified schema. Previously, the ALL option was available only for the entire database.

And proper two-phase commit is now supported. For this you need to create a replication slot with the option TWO_PHASE.

One example user for this is pg_recvlogical, which adds the –two-phase option used during slot creation.

Logical replication also no longer sends empty transactions. When it finds that her DML statement is not present in the decoded transaction for a particular slot, it sends nothing and goes directly to the next transaction.

It also now detects cases of partially streamed transactions crashing on the source and sends information about this to subscribers. Previously, this case required such transactions to remain open until the subscriber was restarted.

Added functions to monitor directory contents for logical replication slots.

pg_ls_logicalsnapdir(), pg_ls_logicalmapdir(), and pg_ls_replslotdir().

They can be run by members of the predefined pg_monitor role.

Also, a partitioned table can have foreign tables as partitions, but replication to such partitions is not currently supported. Logical replication workers were crashing when trying. It now throws an error.

Comparison with pglogical extension

Many improvements have been made, but there are still cases where pglogical extensions are needed.

Native replication does not support filtering by replication origin. In other words, the bi-directional replication setup fails and you end up in an infinite loop of UPDATEs, or in the case of his INSERT into a table with a primary key, replication stops with a key violation. When duplicating the same insert back. For insert-only publications, replication continues to insert new rows over and over, resulting in unbounded table growth.

(For how to do this in Cloud SQL using pglogical, see Setting up two-way replication for Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL | Google Cloud Blog)

Bi-directional replication support is the most useful of the three. Others are for very rare use cases, but might be worth mentioning in case you happen to have one of those.

And of course, if you need some of the new options when replicating from an older version to PostgreSQL 15*, you should also use pg_logical, as PostgreSQL core only adds new features in the latest version. This is different from extensions. The latest extension versions are often available for many PostgreSQL versions.

Improved tool pgbench

The bundled performance testing tool pgbench can now retry serializability errors, including deadlocks. This is good news when testing workloads that experience deadlocks or other serialization violations that can be fixed by re-executing the transaction.

For example, the standard TPC-C test defines 10% of transactions to be aborted.

Now you can use your custom script to test using pgbench.

Improved psql experience

psql is already pretty awesome, but with PostgreSQL 15 we were able to add even more features for advanced users.

Multi-statement command

psql will now return the results of all statements in the multi-statement query string.

Although versions of psql earlier than 15 parse the given string and send it as separate statements, they emulate the behavior of sending the entire string to the server, and only the result of the last statement. returned. Individual statement results are now returned. To get the old behavior, set the SHOW_ALL_RESULTS psql variable to off.

(The only way to ask psql to send “select 1; select 2; select 3;” as a single string is to escape the ;, so “select 1\; select 2\; select 3;” is sent as a single string. string)

faster \copy

psql’s \copy command now uses larger chunks to send data, speeding up copies.

A quick way to view a set of server variables

Added new command \dconfig to display server variables.

It can also handle wildcards, so \dconfig *log* will show all variables with “log” in their name.

I used to have to manually run

SELECT name, setting unit FROM pg_settings WHERE name (such as “%log%”)

to get this.

Observability New Statistics Gathering Subsystem

The cumulative statistics system has been rewritten to use shared memory.

Previous versions had a special stats collector process that fetched stats from individual backends via UDP packets. The collected statistics were then made available to the backend after being transferred via the file system.

A new system should:

Monitoring and new monitoring roles

Added new statistical view pg_stat_subscription_stats for monitoring subscriptions.

There is also a view pg_stat_recovery_prefetch that tracks prefetching during recovery.

pg_stat_statements has new fields for temporary file I/O and JIT counters.

Finally, there are two new server variables.

Preparing for larger data volumes

An interesting feature is that the pg_size_pretty() and pg_size_bytes() functions have been updated to allow conversion to petabytes. Prior to version 15, the largest unit they knew was the terabyte.

