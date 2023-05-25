How to automatically post events to Google Calendar using Google Sheets Apps Script





This article links two Google services: Google Sheets and Google Calendar.

Using a very short custom function in Google Apps Script, you can add a list of events from Google Sheets to your Google Calendar.

Make sure you can email it to your guests as well.

Here is a video tutorial that accompanies this article:

Setting up Google Sheets

Our sheets are very easy. It contains the event name, date, start time, end time and guest email addresses.

The only interesting thing is the date and time formatting. We’ll get to that later, but you can see that columns B and C repeat the information in his D, E, and F columns.

Screenshot of event information in Google Sheets

Google Calendar expects to receive start and end times in the form of full date/time objects. However, in Google Sheets there is no easy way to create a dropdown data validation for the user to select a date/time object.

In column D I put data validation to select valid dates.

Screenshot of valid date data validation

In columns E and F, I created drop-down lists of valid times.

Screenshot of validity period data validation

Columns B and C use the =TEXT() function to concatenate the date and time to combine them into a format that can be used to send to Google Calendar.

Screenshot of text concatenation in Google Sheets

You will understand it in no time.

Calendar settings

Create a new calendar in Google Calendar.

Screenshot of the new calendar option

Add a new calendar by clicking the plus icon under Calendars in the left sidebar of Google Calendar.

Enter a name and description if desired, and you’re good to go.

Screenshot of creating a new calendar

Scroll down the calendar settings a bit to see the Calendar Integration section. Copy the Calendar ID. This is how Apps Script can communicate with the calendar.

Calendar IDApps script + Screenshot of CalendarApp

Apps Script is amazing.

Class CalendarApp allows scripts to access and modify a user’s Google Calendar.

Here is the complete script. I’ll explain what’s happening below.

// create an event variable which is an array of arrays function createCalendarEvent() { let events = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().getRangeByName(“events”).getValues(); // create an event for each item in events array events.forEach(function(e){ CalendarApp.getCalendarById(“f7574e7b4d1ad00c9ecd7f1eba5bed329e8600e317cd387a400748d67f301d06@group.calendar.google.com”).createEvent( e[0]the new date (e[1]), the new date (e[2]), {guest: e[6],sendInvites: true} ); }) }

I named the range A3:B8 “Events”. Then, in Apps Script, create a variable named events that retrieves all values ​​across that range. I used a narrow range here, but you can make it as long as you want.

let events = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().getRangeByName(“events”).getValues();

Then loop through each item to add the event to the calendar.

The first part uses the calendar ID string obtained from Google Calendar for the getCalendarById method.

Then use the createEvent method to get the data from each row in the Google sheet and create a new event.

Here is the description of createEvent from the developer page:

A screenshot of the createEvent method

Each row of data in Google Sheets can be thought of as an array of values. Position 0 contains the event name and position 1 contains the date and start time of the event.

Screenshot of the array of arrays shown

by using e[0] Each time you loop through the forEach loop, you can access the element at position zero… effectively looping over each row of data.

This is where the funky ingenuity we did with the start and end times comes into play.

Since the values ​​in columns B and C are strings because we concatenated them, we now need to turn them back into full date objects.

So the new Date(e[1]) and the new date (e[2]) to the createEvent function.

It’s a bit of a pain to allow Google Sheets to use a dropdown selection instead of tediously entering a full date/time object.

User Experience > Code.

Finally, add optional parameters to send the invite to the guest.

send with button

That’s all there is to the Apps Script work.

As an added feature, I attached a script to the drawing of the rounded rectangle to make it act like a button. Each time you press it, the events in your Google Sheets will be pulled into your Google Calendar.

Screenshot of assigning a script to a drawing in Google Sheets

Hope this helps!

