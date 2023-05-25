Big Mango: Google Doodle celebrates Bowens giant tourist attraction with colorful past | Queensland





Thursday’s Google Doodle celebrates Big Mango’s 21st birthday. The 10-meter-tall fruit’s existence over his 20-plus years is documented by countless road trip snapshots and his one of the earliest investigative coups by Australia’s Guardian newspaper.

In great tribute to the world-famous mangoes and lush orchards, construction began on 25th May 2002 on a 10 tonne fiberglass structure in the town of Bowen in North Queensland.

Big Mango has followed in the footsteps of the many Big Things built across Australia as novelty roadside attractions since the 1960s, including Big Bogan, Big Banana and Big Gumboots.

While your 21st birthday is traditionally the gateway to adulthood, Google also took notice of Big Mango’s teenage indiscretion in 2014, when the giant fruit disappeared overnight. Noda!

News of the theft made international headlines, aided by CCTV footage, photos and media releases from the Bowen Tourist Information Centre.

However, Guardian Australia reporter Helen Davidson sniffed a mouse and substantiated the suspicion in an article titled “Mangoes Unchained: Was Bowens’ Three-Story Attraction Really Stolen?” Announced.

The 10-metre-tall mango in Bowen, North Queensland, is just one of many big things made and loved across Australia. Photo: Dave Hunt/AAP

The tourist center was adamant that the giant mango was stolen early in the morning, and one of its staff members told Mr. Davidson, “I wish it was a hoax.”

Questions were raised after it was found that no report had been filed with the police in the afternoon, and Guardian Australia linked one of the media releases to a Sydney advertising agency.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Guardian Australia afternoon updates

Australia’s afternoon update email details the day’s major national and international news and why it matters.

“,”newsletterId”:”afternoon-update”,”successDescription”:”We will send you a weekday afternoon update”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains information from charities, online advertising and external organizations. May include information about funded content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The mystery continued to unravel when a caller named Bob told ABC radio in Queensland that he had found a mango covered in tarpaulins and branches in the paddock behind the information

Chicken restaurant chain Nandos eventually claimed responsibility for the disappearance.

Nandos, a client of a Sydney advertising agency, thanked Bowen residents for the good sport.

Nandos is known for its peri peri chicken, but this promotion was planned before they launched mango and lime flavors for those who can’t stand the heat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/may/25/the-big-mango-google-doodle-bowen-qld-queensland-australia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos