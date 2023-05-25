Paralyzed man walks naturally after brain and spine implants





(CNN) More than a decade after his injury, a new study reveals how medical devices helped a paralyzed man walk naturally.

Dr. Grgoire Courtine and colleagues at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne have developed and implanted a cerebrospinal interface that forms a direct neurological link between the brain and spinal cord. Implants in the brain track movement intentions, which are wirelessly transmitted to processing devices worn externally, such as backpacks. Intentions are translated into commands, which a processing device sends back through her second implant to stimulate muscles.

The results of the study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, outline the successful outcome of one study participant from the Netherlands.

Gert Jan Oskam, 40, was left paralyzed in a motorcycle accident in China more than a decade ago. His legs were damaged as well as his arms and torso.

My wish was to walk again and I believed it was possible, Oscam told reporters this week. I have tried many things before, but now I have to learn how to walk normally again, naturally. Because this is how the system works.

Oskamu said he could walk at least 100 meters (about 330 feet) and stand hands-free for several minutes, depending on the day. He said that it is useful in daily life, such as when he has finished painting something he wants to draw recently. No one was there to help him, so he stood up and did it himself.

Previous studies have shown that targeted electrical pulses can stimulate areas of the leg necessary for locomotion.

But researchers say the new technology reconnects two areas of the central nervous system that were interrupted by a spinal cord injury, allowing for smoother movement and better adaptation to changing terrain. It says.

Oskamu had previously had a stimulator implanted, but he had to perform a movement to trigger the stimulation.

He said that now he can only do what he wants to do, and that he finds inspiration when he decides to take the first step.

Cortin said this stimulus is different because Oscam gives you full control over the parameters of the stimulus. That means you can stop, walk, and climb stairs.

After surgery to implant the device, nerve transmission channels were quickly established. Oskamu started taking steps within a day of training.

And the connection has remained reliable for over a year, including the time Oskamu spent at home. Walking independently with the help of a digital bridge helped me regain enough strength to walk a few steps, even when it was switched off.

Oscam was the first participant in the trial, but the researchers are hopeful of future possibilities. This study validates the possibility of reestablishing neurological connections between the brain and spinal cord, and the connections are rapid. Expanding the reach of that connection could also help people with arm and hand paralysis and stroke, they say. However, they want to reduce the size of the system to make it more portable.

The concept of a digital bridge between the brain and spinal cord ushers in a new era in the treatment of neuropathic movement disorders, the researchers write.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/health/walk-after-paralysis-with-implant-scn/index.html

