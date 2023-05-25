



Liberation Technology Services (LTS) remains at the forefront of innovation, providing alternative solutions to conservative, faith-based companies and organizations that rival Big Tech. Hub for Teams, an alternative to Teams 365 and Workspace, replaces up to 20+ applications, while Liberation Campaign delivers worry-free email marketing without unplatforming.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Liberation Technology Services, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, continues to demonstrate support for conservative and faith-based businesses, entrepreneurs and organizations, I urge you to protect society. We store data for millions of customers and offer a no-cancellation guarantee.

In a never-ending wave of cancellation culture, conservative businesses, faith-based groups, kingdom entrepreneurs, Christian-founded businesses, and influencers are embracing online presence and a fundamental First Amendment. face increasing threats to their rights. Liberation Technology Services is proud of the truth of America’s First Amendment rights and the fact that freedom technology really is a win for everyone.

“We find ourselves among passionate business owners and companies that should not be ousted or canceled for their ethics and beliefs. We’ve created an unrivaled alternative to competing with Big Tech solutions, like Teams, as well as an e-mail marketing platform for the Liberation Campaign.” Andrew, former White House employee and CEO of Liberation Technology Services Rideau says:

Liberation Technology provides businesses with the latest technology and solutions to protect online platforms from censorship and de-platforming. Freedom Technology experts continue to customize solutions that enable our clients to secure their online presence, protect their data, and extend their reach.

At a time when protection and peace of mind matter, Liberation Technology Services will attend the 2023 NRB Convention, the largest gathering of Christian communicators of the year.

“We must have a platform for sharing innovative ideas and technologies that are not tied to the agenda or narrative of control or censorship. It is a testament to our commitment to advancing and providing cutting-edge technology” solutions to clients who need alternatives. We are always committed to protecting our client’s likeness and data online. Liberation technology is especially great for media, online celebrities, and influencers. Because they are targeted by the risk of telling the truth, we can be your shield. That’s the attack,” said Evie Phillips, director of marketing at Liberation Technology Services.

In the midst of the tension caused by technology issues, there is hope and confidence at Liberation Technology Services. Providing alternative solutions to conservative Christian businesses and organizations that fear the future or have already been shut down.

In the face of challenges, Liberation Technology Services continues to demonstrate the integrity of the industry and its willingness to protect its data, online presence, online privacy, and free speech message to its customers and the American public.

To learn more about Liberation Technology Services alternatives and Liberation Campaign with Hub for Teams, visit liberationtek.com and take advantage of special NRB promotions here.

About Liberation Technology Services Liberation Technology Services (LTS) is a full-fledged provider of technology infrastructure and independent digital solutions. Liberation Technology Services advances businesses and organizations of all sizes with a multi-layered “iron dome” cyber defense system supported by private cloud hosting, web/app development solutions, and zero-knowledge private data centers located across the United States. increase. Liberation Technology Services prides itself on providing uncompromising privacy and cybersecurity, uncensored guarantees to protect the freedom and security of your business, your organization’s data and likeness online.

Media Contact: Evie Phillips, [email protected], 917-336-2808

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/an-alternative-to-big-tech-liberation-technology-services-restores-faith-and-integrity-with-hub-for- teams-and-release-campaign-301832148.html

