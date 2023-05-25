



The U.S. Space Force will begin implementing a uniformed parent holistic health approach in May 2023. This includes his voluntary two-year ongoing fitness assessment study to evaluate and validate new fitness concepts using wearable devices for service. The HHA concept memo outlines three of his HHA initiatives: voluntary continuous fitness assessment research, performance health optimization, and education. “All three of her components of the holistic health approach are essential to promoting the health of Guardians,” said Katherine Kelly, Vice President of Space Operations for Human Capital. “This is intended to motivate military personnel to participate in physical fitness throughout the year, promote improved short-term and long-term health outcomes, improve consistent optimal levels of physical fitness, and promote a lasting quality of life. Optimizing performance health includes principles of preventive and lifestyle medicine and the DAF body composition program criteria outlined in a memo published in January 2023. . This suite of holistic health approaches focuses on nutritional guidance, physical activity, sleep hygiene, stress management and avoidance. Prevention of hazardous substances and behaviors and positive social connections. The HHA educational component promotes the sharing of protective factors and focuses on building skills to increase positive behavior, as well as pre-existing professional military personnel during a Guardian career her cycle for building preventive skills. Leverage education and training. The final component of the holistic health approach, the Continuous Fitness Assessment Study, was conducted by the 711th Human Performance Wing at the Air Force Research Laboratory, where wearable fitness devices were used to improve strength and readiness, including cardiorespiratory fitness, strength fitness, and musculoskeletal fitness. to determine whether it is a valid means of measuring sexuality. Risk of injury as outlined in Department of Defense Directive 1308.03, Department of Defense Fitness/Body Composition Program. All uniformed parents are eligible to opt-in to this study and participation is completely voluntary. “The Air Force Research Laboratory is proud to work with the U.S. Space Force to ensure Guardians receive highly effective, safe and reliable fitness assessment capabilities,” said AFRL 711 HPW Product Line Lead James. Dr. Christensen said. Space Force has addressed his security and privacy concerns about the use of wearable devices to monitor fitness data by ensuring that all metrics collected from Guardian are fitness-related only. Participants are required to wear the device only for purposeful physical activity, otherwise use is voluntary. Parents will also be instructed how to disable her GPS on the wearable device so that unintended GPS data is not collected. The Space Force is committed to protecting your privacy and data, and the service strives to ensure adequate protection is in place. Data imported from wearable device manufacturers is limited to fitness data required by the program and stored in systems that have been evaluated for cybersecurity compliance and authorized to operate. Only limited research personnel with a need to know have access to the information. All uniformed parents will receive their first letter of invitation to formally opt-in to the Continuous Fitness Assessment Study in May 2023. Those who choose to enroll are exempt from traditional physical fitness assessments for the duration of the enrollment period. Parents who do not wish to participate in the study do not need to do anything. Parents who do not volunteer, are ineligible to participate, or are subsequently withdrawn from participation will receive the Air Force Fitness Assessment (PFA) after a three-month acclimation period, as described in the PFA Guidance Note. increase. The Holistic Health Approach includes Guardian Resilience Teams located at all Space Force bases, the Metropolitan Area, and Joint Base San Antonio, as well as virtual teams for geographically dispersed units and remote Guardians. will be operated by Once fully staffed and operational, the GRT will consist of multidisciplinary experts in human performance and prevention, including at least a Holistic Health Integrator, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and a Certified Mental Health providers, and physical therapists. Uniformed Mental Health Services Professionals (4C0X1) and Religious Support Team (Pastors and Religious Airmen) Airmen will be added as future funding and final forces permit. To learn more about the Holistic Health Approach, listen to the Perigee Podcast Conversations with Deputy Director of Space Operations Gen. David “DT” Thompson, Chief of Space Command Roger A. Tauberman, and Deputy Director of Space Operations Katherine Kelly. please. See the Human Capital rep and his AFRL 711 HPW product line lead, Dr. James Christensen, here.

