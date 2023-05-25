Energy Industry Innovation Attracts Venture Capital Investment





TULSA EIC Rose Rock, an early-stage venture capital fund focused on innovative energy technologies, has announced an investment in Denver-based scientific instrument company Exum Instruments.

Exum has developed technology that will benefit the energy industry, EIC Rose Rock said in a release. The trademarked Massbox is a mobile, desktop-sized mass spectrometer capable of delivering lab-quality analysis that provides complete characterization of solid materials and chemicals within minutes.

EIC Rose Rock led a $6 million Series A funding round with additional Oklahoma-based investors including Advantage Capital, 46 Ventures, Boyd Street Ventures, Alchemy Capital and Cortado Ventures. The funds will be used to expand his Exums manufacturing capacity in Tulsa.

“We are thrilled to invest in Exum and bring its manufacturing facility and jobs to Tulsa,” said David Close, managing director of EIC Roserock. Massbox brings doctoral chemistry lab analysis to the field, office, and classroom via low-cost instruments with his latest UIX and software. In addition to the demand for 3D printing, we believe Masbox has the potential to improve productivity in traditional energy businesses and drive innovation in batteries and other alternative energy sources.

Massbox’s quasi-nondestructive analysis has 35-60% lower operating costs compared to traditional methods and delivers results in hours instead of days typical of traditional laboratory-based instruments. said Clouse. This technology offers significant benefits across the oil, gas, mining, battery and nuclear sectors of the energy industry. This not only benefits academia, but also those involved in environmental science and the food and beverage industry.

According to Exum, Massbox is the first laser ablation laser ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometer (LALI-TOF-MS) on the market that can analyze any sample accurately, quickly and affordably.

This innovation has been implemented in leading manufacturing industry leaders such as LIFT, the Department of Defense’s National Manufacturing Innovation Laboratory in Detroit, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. EIC Roserock said SLAC, originally the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, is using Massbox for cutting-edge battery research.

Exum CEO Jeff Williams said he is pleased to have the backing of EIC Rose Rock and other investment groups.

Massbox said it will introduce mass spectrometry into industry decision-making processes by democratizing access to sensitive chemical data. With the support of EIC Rose Rocks expertise, we look forward to addressing the entire supply chain, from upstream extraction activities to final product failure analysis and everything in between.

According to the release, EIC Rose Rock reflects a long-term partnership between the technology-focused development arm of the George Kaiser Family Foundations, multiple Fortune 500 energy leaders and venture capital fund Energy Innovation Capital. It provides early-stage funding to visionary entrepreneurs who develop technologies that advance energy diversification, improve sustainability and increase the operational efficiency of existing oil and gas assets.

I

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalrecord.com/2023/05/24/energy-industry-innovation-draws-venture-capital-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos