1998 Indianapolis 500 Winner Paved Road to Dallara





Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and chief mechanic Owen Snyder III often wonders where time has gone. Twenty-five years ago, in the midst of a transformative period in the history of the IndyCar series, he helped convince their new boss, owner and driver Eddie Cheever, to switch to the relatively new Italian manufacturer’s chassis. was one of the team members who did

Snyder found a shape and flair for the Dallara chassis that reflected the spirit of Ferrari, and its first year performance matched. Three of Dallara’s cars had won races in his IndyCar series in the company’s debut season in 1997, and a full-speed breakthrough seemed imminent. . Snyder also thought it would help that Cheever, who grew up in Rome, could speak the language of the manufacturer.

Cheever will certainly secure the Dallara chassis for the start of the 1998 season, and Spring to begin Dallara’s march to be the cornerstone of the equipment package presented by Gainbridge to inspire this Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. Came to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for testing (11am, NBC, Peacock, Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Meanwhile, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Cheever and Snyder giving Dallara its first win at the Indianapolis 500. Since then, the company has won all but three of his ‘500s’ and has won every race in the IndyCar Series since mid-2006.

Today, a veteran mechanic hired by Dallara in 2011 and now Dallara USA’s assembly supervisor and director of motorsports technical support, is at the heart of all the company’s operations at its headquarters on Main Street in Speedway, Indiana. increase. The ratio is less than 1 he is 2 out of 2. One mile from the main gates of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“When I joined Dallara, we had nine or 10 employees and I can name almost everyone,” Snyder said as he prepared for the race this Sunday. “I think there were four Indianapolis residents when Dallara started here[in1997]. Others to support the program flew in from Italy for each race. (about 50 people).

“Yes, you’ve come a long way.”

Today, the 30,000-square-foot Dallara IndyCar Factory and its collective workforce serve all of IndyCar, including the NTT IndyCar Series and Firestone’s Indy NXT, as well as efforts in NASCAR and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. offers. It also features defense and aerospace contracts, full-scale simulators, and a hospitality space for community events.

Dallara’s headquarters in Parma, Italy traces its roots to the shop that Giampaolo Dallara opened behind his home in 1972, and has a further 600 employees, including Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, Super Formula and Formula E. is working on a project. sports car division.

“Dallara is now by far the largest open wheel manufacturer in the world,” Snyder said. “I’m biased, but the success of the IndyCar program shows the major automakers that Dallara builds every car for IndyCar, and that the ‘500’ is the biggest race in the world. I think ”

Dallara celebrates its 1998 ‘500’ win with an event on Friday at its Speedway headquarters featuring Giampaolo Dallara, Cheever, Snyder and Dallara USA CEO Stefano Deponti. The event is free, doors open at 2:30pm, program at 3:00pm.

Deponty said the company’s founder “is 87 years old and is the youngest in the company in terms of strategy and other things.”

humble beginnings

To understand how far Dallara’s IndyCar program has come, consider the situation when the IndyCar program arrived in the mid-1990s.

Tony George started the Indy Racing League in 1996 with existing cars, the Lorus and the Reynards, and competed in the rival IndyCar World Series. As the calendar rolled to his 1997 line-up was a mix of new chassis manufacturers, including Dallara, who had never competed on an oval track in his 30 years in motorsport. Dallara and George are believed to have been introduced by Andy Evans, the founder of the IRL team in 1996 and the owner of the sports car team, which had a record seven entries in that year’s 500. .

The 1997 Indy 500 featured a roughly equal mix of Dallara and G-Force chassis, with the first Riley & Scott chassis taking the first starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway later that season (2 One of the cars was driven by Michael Shank), co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing, which has Hélio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud at Sunday’s race).

Cheever won the G-Force in the 1997 race at Walt Disney World Speedway, and Snyder drove two drivers at Dallas that year, Jack Miller and Snyder’s brother-in-law and sprint car legend. He supported two people, Steve Kinser, who participated in “500” as a person. Jim Guthrie won the Dallara in the second race of the year at Phoenix International Raceway, the first win for the Italian manufacturer. Dallara also won the Charlotte Motor Speedway (with Buddy Lazier) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (with Eliseo Salazar) that year.

At the end of the year, Cheever hired Snyder as the leader of Team Cheever, which was not on the high profile team. In fact, Team Cheever was a substitute for Goodyear’s spring 1998 tire test at IMS and could only run if the other teams withdrew. Snyder said the information gleaned from that session was what drove him to the next month’s 500.

“We were asked to do long runs[for Goodyear]but drivers are reluctant to do long runs in testing,” Snyder said. “But Eddie learned about tire selection and we were able to come out of the test with a pretty good idea of ​​what Goodyear would bring, which helped us win the race more than anything else. No.”

On May 24, 1998, Cheever led 76 of the 200 laps of the race, beating fellow Dallara driver Lazier by nearly 3.2 seconds. Photos of the company’s first ‘500’ victory are prominently displayed at IMS and the Dallara factory at Speedway. In the Victory Lane shot, Snyder stands to Cheever’s left.

“When Eddie called me (Fall 1997), I was ready to get back into sprint car racing with Kinser,” said Golds Racing, winning the 1992 ‘500’ with Al Unser Jr. said Snyder. . “Eddie wanted a redneck American mechanic familiar with oval racing, but[Kinser]said I needed to get back to what I knew best.

In the seven-year chassis battle between G-Force and Riley & Scott, Dallara has won 78.3 percent of the IndyCar Series races (112 of 143) and Sunday will be Dallara’s 368th win in the series. Nearly 200 of those race wins were on the exclusive chassis as his supplier, and this period began with the introduction of his IR-12 chassis, the model still in use in 2012. started. Dan Wheldon was Dallara’s test driver for eight sessions held by Snyder’s group in the summer and early fall of 2011.

The Dallara Speedway plant manufactures and assembles most of the parts that have been in use for many years and has its stamp on all suspension components, headrests, attenuators, engine covers and more for this year’s 33 cars. increase. A significant number of INDY NXT by Firestone car parts are manufactured or assembled on Main Street.

A lot has happened since Guthrie gave Dallara its first IndyCar Series win in 1997 and Cheever won the company’s first 500 in 1998, but DePonti said those events were both domestic and international. said he is still respected by everyone who works for Dallara.

“They are absolutely important because Dallara didn’t know anything about racing at the Oval when he came to America,” he said. “This kind of environment, teams and strategies was a (learning experience) for Dallara and they (wins) were iconic in the sense that they (confirmed) that Dallara learned how to properly approach the sport. rice field.”

