Amazon Fire Max 11 vs Google Pixel Tablet: How Does It Compare?

The tablet market has changed a lot in the last few months. In the past, if you wanted a high-end tablet that wasn’t an iPad, you’d have to find a decent Galaxy Tab S model in Samsung’s corner, and that’s pretty much the limit of your options.

Then OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad, followed by Google with the Pixel tablet, and most recently Amazon with the Fire Max 11, and now you have a lot to choose from. Both Google and Amazon have opted for premium build quality, each with their own useful features, but which one is best? To help you decide which one to buy, the Amazon Fire Max 11 and Google Pixel tablet differences.

Price, specifications, availability

Amazon Fire Max 11 was announced on May 23rd and is available for immediate order. However, please note that deliveries will not take place until mid-June. Single tablet prices start at $229.99 in the US and equivalent prices start at £249.99 in the UK. However, you have the option to purchase different bundles such as keyboard, case, stylus, or keyboard and stylus.

The Fire Max 11 tablet body plus keyboard and stylus bundle costs $330 in the US and £375 in the UK, both below the base price of a Google Pixel tablet.

The Google Pixel Tablet was announced on May 10th and is available immediately. It comes in three color options – porcelain, hazel, and rose – and all come with a matching dock called the Charging Speaker Dock. The Pixel Tablet has a starting price of $499 in the US and £599 in the UK, so it’s considerably more expensive than Amazon’s options. There is no keyboard option, but you can use a stylus pen.

Below is a quick rundown of the specs for the Amazon Fire Max 11 and the Google Pixel tablet, but if you’re interested in learning more about how these two tablets compare and what features they offer, visit Please read on.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Google Pixel Tablet Brand Amazon Google Storage 64GB or 128GB128GB / 256GB CPU2.2Ghz Octa-core Google Tensor G2 Memory 4GB RAM8GB Operating System Fire OSAndroid 13 Battery 14 Hours Up to 12 Hours Cameras (Rear, Front) 8MP Autofocus, 8MP8MP f/2.0 Rear / 8MP f/2.0 front landscape display (size, resolution) 11 inches, 2000 x 1200 pixels, 217ppi10.95 inches, 2560 x 1600, 500 nits, LCD dimensions 259 x 164 x 7.5 mm258 x 169 x 8.1 mm, 493 g color gray Porcelain, Hazel, Rose

The Amazon Fire Max 11 features a lightweight aluminum construction with flat edges and a uniform bezel around the display. It measures 259.1 x 163.7 x 7.5mm and weighs only 490g. There’s a single camera sensor on the back, and for landscape formats like the iPad (10th generation), the front-facing camera sits on top.

A power button with a built-in fingerprint sensor sits on the far right, alongside a USB-C port, volume rocker, two microphones, and an SD card tray. The bottom edge when held horizontally has pogo pins and locating holes for connecting to the keyboard case. Color options are gray only, so there are no flashy colors like the iPad (10th generation) or Google Pixel Tablet.

Speaking of the Google Pixel Tablet, it offers a premium design like the Amazon Fire Max 11, but takes a different approach by featuring a nano-ceramic coating that feels great to the touch. At 258 x 169 x 8.1 mm, it’s slightly wider than the Fire Max and weighs slightly more at 493 grams, but let’s be honest, even if you hold both tablets at once, that 3 grams is I wouldn’t mind.

The Pixel Tablet’s display is surrounded by a uniform bezel, and the single-lens camera is located in the upper left corner of the back. There’s a power button with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a volume rocker, and charging is via USB-C. Color options are a little more exciting than the Amazon Fire Max 11, which offers Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. As mentioned earlier, the Pixel Tablet is stylus compatible, but Google doesn’t offer a dedicated stylus pen, and there’s no keyboard option.

What you get with the Google Pixel Tablet, though, is a charging speaker dock. It’s included in the price of Pixel tablets and comes in a color that matches the tablet. Besides acting as a charging stand as the name suggests, it turns your Pixel tablet into a Nest Hub Max. The base doubles as a speaker and a stand when using hub mode to control smart home devices. For example, watching Netflix.

screen

The Amazon Fire Max 11 has an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 and a pixel density of 213ppi. Amazon didn’t detail many of the display’s specs and features, but it is said to be Low Blue Light certified.

The Google Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch LCD display, so it’s slightly smaller than the Amazon Fire Max 11, if only slightly. It has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of 276ppi, allowing for more detail than Amazon’s alternatives.

Otherwise, the Pixel tablet features a 16:10 aspect ratio, anti-smudge coating, 500-nit peak brightness, and support for the USI 2.0 stylus pen.

hardware

Amazon Fire Max 11 has an octa-core processor (MT8188J) and is supported by 4GB of RAM. There are two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB, but microSD is also supported, allowing up to 1TB of storage. Amazon also promises up to 14 hours of battery life, which, if accurate, is quite impressive. Note that all iPad models offer up to 10 hours.

Wi-Fi 6 is supported on board, and both the front and rear cameras are 8 megapixels. The rear cameras have autofocus, but both are capable of 1080p video recording.

The Google Pixel Tablet, on the other hand, will be its flagship mobile platform as it runs on the company’s Tensor G2 chip, the same chip that powers the Google Pixel 7 device. It is backed by a Titan M2 security coprocessor and offers a minimum of 5 years of security updates. Storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB, but microSD is not supported for storage expansion. Battery life is claimed to be up to 12 hours, so it’s slightly less than the Amazon Fire Max 11, but this also affects real-world usage.

Like the Amazon Fire Max 11, the Google Pixel tablet has 8-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. The Pixel Tablet’s camera offers a 1.12µm pixel and an f/2.0 aperture, and both feature numerous Pixel camera features such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight. There are also features like Apple’s Center Stage, where the camera automatically adjusts the lighting to keep you well-lit and track you during video calls to keep you in frame. Both the Pixel Tablet’s front and rear cameras are capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Software and features

Amazon Fire Max 11 runs on the same FireOS operating system as other Amazon Fire HD tablets such as Amazon Fire HD 10 and Amazon Fire HD 8. From Netflix to Instagram and even Amazon’s own apps like Prime Video, Kindle and Audible.

Of course, as you can imagine, Alexa is onboard, so you can ask all sorts of questions. You can also control your smart home devices by accessing the device dashboard. There are also Microsoft Office 365 apps and games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.

The Google Pixel Tablet, on the other hand, is an Android tablet. This means you get an experience similar to the Pixel 7 device, but adjusted for a larger screen. There’s a feature called Hub Mode that essentially turns your Pixel tablet into a Nest Hub Max for quick and easy control of your smart home devices, but there’s also a Play Store where you can download a wide variety of apps.

Like Amazon Fire Max 11, you can stream content through various streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, play games, read and browse the web. You can use a stylus with either tablet, but the Google Pixel Tablet doesn’t have a dedicated keyboard, so it’s positioned more as a smart home hub that doubles as a tablet than as a work device, whereas Amazon does. It is the opposite. Google Assistant is on his Pixel tablet along with the Google TV app and Google Chromecast.

Conclusion

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is the cheaper of the two devices being compared here, but price is probably not the only deciding factor between the two. Amazon Fire tablets are great, and the Fire Max 11 not only offers more premium build quality, a larger screen, and productivity options, but also gives access to features like Alexa and a well-chosen app store. .

Both are premium products and offer similar features such as great personal assistants. If you want a productive device, the Fire Max 11 is probably your best bet. On the other hand, if you want a tablet that doubles as a great smart home hub, the Pixel tablet is probably the better choice. However, we will update this feature once we have confirmed both devices.

