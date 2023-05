Tech funds: Kathy Wood can’t fight the Fed

Kathy Wood has become one of Wall Street’s most famous fund managers thanks to her boost in the US technology sector. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF is up 29% this year, easily beating the S&P 500’s sub-8% gain. But according to Morningstar, the net outflow is over $19 million. With interest rates rising, it’s getting harder to sell a punchy forecast.

Launched in late 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF aims to support disruptive innovation. The bolder the plan, the better. See how Woods is backing Palantir as it wants to take over the entire artificial intelligence market. Palantir’s expected PER is 54 times. This is higher than most Software-as-a-Service equivalents.

But Woods’ predictions are still as far away as a dream. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, trades above $26,000. Wood claims that amount will reach $1 million by the end of the decade. He said Tesla, the electric car company with a market capitalization of $573 billion, could become a $6 trillion company in the next four years. Indeed, the demand for Tesla cars is growing. Elon Musk hopes deliveries will rise to 2 million this year from a record 1.3 million last year. But as Tesla supports demand with price cuts, net profit margins are expected to fall.

More than a third of the fund is invested in five stocks, including Tesla, Zoom Video Communications and cryptocurrency platform Coinbase. A concentrated investment in large caps explains why we will track market performance in the broader tech sector from record highs in late 2021, to subsequent valuation crashes, and recovery in 2023.

The problem with the Ark Innovation ETF, like any tech sector, is that its performance is closely tied to expectations of rising U.S. interest rates. This will ruin the stock’s reputation. Expectations that the Fed will stop raising rates for the foreseeable future have sparked renewed interest in tech stocks. Any signs of change will reverse the recovery.

Our popular newsletter for premium subscribers is published twice a week. On Wednesday, we analyze hot topics from the world’s financial centers. On Friday, we will analyze the big theme of the week. Please register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/049a9fa3-a3f1-4080-b4be-ced45299cb33 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos