Drive innovation and empower Maltese businesses





The Tech Awards play a key role in recognizing and empowering local businesses in Malta’s dynamic digital environment. Hosted by Tech.mt, the eBusiness Awards have served as a prestigious platform to recognize excellence in key areas of technology and innovation. Each year, an elected panel of industry experts forms the jury for these awards. Its main purpose is to evaluate and reward company submissions and nominations based on specific criteria.

Fostering excellence and driving progress

The Tech Awards encourage companies to adopt new technologies, pioneer innovative solutions and contribute to overall economic growth. Malta’s eBusiness Awards have emerged as an important platform to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of local businesses.

Set success criteria

The judging criteria cover a range of aspects critical to success in the digital realm, helping businesses stay competitive and meet market demands. Key criteria include user experience, security, innovation, analytics, value-added services, content, ESG considerations, cybersecurity, and more.

Improving user experience and ensuring security

Providing a great user experience and robust security measures is critical for companies operating in the digital realm. By prioritizing a seamless and engaging user interface, businesses drive brand loyalty. At the same time, maintaining strong cybersecurity protects valuable data and builds trust with customers.

Drive innovation and leverage analytics

The Tech Awards encourage companies to push boundaries, explore new technologies and embrace innovation. Companies that also leverage data analytics can gain valuable insights to make informed decisions, increase efficiency, and stay competitive.

Tech Awards encourage companies to push boundaries.Recognition of added value and strategic content

It is important for businesses to recognize the added value beyond traditional services. Good companies that provide customized solutions that meet their customers’ needs help improve their competitiveness. In addition, we excel at creating compelling content and strategic marketing strategies that allow businesses to effectively reach and engage with a wider audience.

Promoting ESG considerations and strengthening cyber security measures

In line with global trends, Tech Awards should incorporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations. Encouraging companies to prioritize sustainability and social responsibility helps create a better future. Recognition of strong cybersecurity practices strengthens Malta’s commitment to digital resilience and protects valuable assets and customer trust.

Tech.mt’s Reimagined eBusiness Awards

Tech.mt recognizes the value of continuous innovation and is dedicated to rethinking the Advanced Technology Awards for the future. Tech.mt’s vision goes beyond its exclusive focus on ‘eBusiness Awards’ and seeks to expand its efforts to recognize and reward Malta’s technology businesses. This change reflects the organization’s understanding of the industry’s evolving needs and commitment to maintaining the value and adaptability of these awards.

By staying relevant and responsive to the ever-changing technology landscape, Tech.mt aims to increase the significance of these awards in the future and enhance its ability to showcase the achievements of local tech companies. .

