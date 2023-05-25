Adapt your business strategy to the GDPR and its impact on technological change





Monika Makowska Moritz and Alexandra Likowska of Warsaw-based Koczaski + Partners said that companies will now have more detailed sector-specific data protection guidelines, recommendations, best practices and opinions at European and national levels. I said we should expect it to show up at both levels. Year. This “will have a direct impact on the need for companies to proactively respond and adapt to their business practices and procedures,” they said, adding that some of these changes will affect business strategy. predicted.

Challenges facing the automotive business

Stefan Abt and Daniel Widmann of Pinsent Masons in Munich said the GDPR is at the heart of data-related issues arising in the automotive industry as it pushes the development of new connected and self-driving cars.

“Automakers are now not only making cars, they are also making data, and they are realizing that they are becoming data-centric organizations,” Abt said. “In the context of connected cars, this leads to very complex legal questions. For example, what types of data generated by connected cars are subject to GDPR and what data protection role (control processor, processor or joint controller) where multiple stakeholders, such as vehicle manufacturers and third-party service providers, process the personal data.”

According to Widman, another issue that has arisen in the automotive industry is the issue of data ownership and the rights to access, control and use that data. He said the GDPR’s “purpose limitation” principle also creates potential challenges for automakers that want to make secondary use of the data they collect.

“Automakers that record data generated to provide a particular service may want to use that data to train their AI systems as well,” says Widman. “For example, if an optical sensor in a car captures images of pedestrians walking down the street for a driver assistance system, and a car manufacturer wants to use that data for purposes beyond providing the actual functionality, the authorities will blur the image. You might expect to anonymize it.” This is technically cumbersome and is often of diminished value, such as when training a system requires a distinct set of validation data. ”

New technologies attracting attention from regulators

How companies develop and use new technologies is expected to be a major focus of efforts by data protection authorities in the coming years. One example is the establishment of a new task force within the European Data Protection Board (EDBP) to coordinate the response of national data protection authorities to Chat GPT, imposing a temporary ban and subsequently lifting the ban. continue. Chat with GPT in Italy earlier this year.

Massimiliano Patrini and Miriam Kugusi of the Milan-based law firm Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici said: IoT device. ”

“Some provisions of the GDPR do not immediately apply to the context of AI and IoT, and generally to the large-scale processing of personal data for training algorithms. Principles such as limits, special treatment of “sensitive data”, and limits on automated decision-making are not trivial to implement in AI. Stakeholders, supervisors and EU authorities therefore need to work together to develop an interpretation of the GDPR that simultaneously allows for the protection of data subjects and the development of new AI applications,” added Patrini and Kugusi. .

