Did five years of GDPR stifle innovation?

According to a Macro 4 survey of 100 IT leaders in the UK, some 44% believe that additional red tape due to Europe’s GDPR regulation is hindering digital transformation.

The GDPR is a set of EU laws on data protection and privacy that came into force on May 25, 2018. Five years later, big tech companies in the US are still being targeted.

Meta was fined a record $1.3 billion by the Irish Data Protection Commission on May 22, 2023 for failing to comply with the EU’s privacy rulebook. On July 31, 2021, Amazon was fined $8.87 billion by the Luxembourg National Commission for violating privacy regulations.

GDPR is believed to protect user data, but the red tape it entails is believed to stifle innovation. The verdict spoke to Matt Cooper, senior risk and compliance manager at data compliance platform Vanta, about the impact of GDPR on U.S. tech companies. Cooper explained that he believes the GDPR has set the global mood for privacy and encouraged other countries to try to emulate it, which he believes has had an overall positive effect.

But Cooper compared the unequal position big techs have experienced with regards to GDPR compliance when compared to smaller startups. The focus here is on B2C consumer facing organizations, especially European-based consumer facing organizations and Big Tech. they’re getting it all In all the focus of the moment.

While lawmakers have pushed innovation in privacy-enhancing technology (PETS), they have undoubtedly stifled innovation in other areas. Cooper explains that EU-based companies are developing “evasion strategies” primarily by establishing corporate requirements that their data cannot leave his EU.

“From an innovation perspective, this is potentially bad for both sides. Companies cannot sell to the EU (to this customer) and grow their business and revenue accordingly, Cooper said.

Cooper said big techs can afford to hire engineers in Europe, so they have an advantage when it comes to introducing regulation. But a US-based start-up with an engineering team in the US can’t afford the same luxury. In fact, US-based companies may suspend their services due to strict regulations. Cooper points to Meta’s threat to stop remittances from the EU. He can’t help but imagine that the millions of him Facebook users in the EU wouldn’t like it.

The future of data regulation is uncertain. Cooper questioned whether the tech industry might consider an international structure that would allow the free movement of data, “like the internet as we know it today.” . Perhaps “fears and concerns about each other’s legal environment will lead to a segmented, localized internet where data can be exchanged between different nationalities?” Cooper said.

