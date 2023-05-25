Top 10 UK locations leading adoption of smart technology





A new study analyzes Google searches to find the UK’s smartest cities in terms of smart technology adoption.

Conducted by UK tech retailer Currys, this interactive survey analyzed search volumes for different types of smart technology adoption in the country.

Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of smart technologies across various industries. The integration of smart technology into our homes and daily lives is now commonplace, with smart technology present in everything from the security of our property to our daily fitness tracking.

How was your research done?

Currys assessed 34 cities across the UK against five different categories of smart technology adoption.

Using the Google Ads API, we analyzed each city against the keywords associated with those categories across the last 12 months of accumulated data.

The results were then scored on a scale of 10 in comparison to the city’s population.

10 smartest places in the UK

Here are the top 10 most tech-savvy places, based on factors like smart security, smart energy, and smart fitness.

Gateshead; Bolton. Wakefield; Salford; Brighton; Burnley. Portsmouth; Oldham. Newcastle Upon Tyne. and Edinburgh.

Some of these cities also received perfect scores in various categories. For example, Gateshead scored his 10 out of 10 on Smart Energy, while Newcastle scored perfect on Smart Fitness.

Gateshead: Britain’s Smart Tech Capital

As a leading city in adopting smart technology, Gateshead scored the highest in the search for smart energy devices per 1,000 inhabitants, including smart thermostats, radiator bulbs and smart lighting.

It also scored highly in smart connectivity searches such as smart home Wi-Fi system, smart remote control, and smart voice control. In this field, Gateshead scored 28.2 out of his 50.

Other cities adopting smart technology

Bolton finished second with a total of 25.6 points. This segment scored highly for smart connectivity and smart fitness, including smartwatches and sleep monitors.

Here are the top smart tech products searched for in Bolton:

smart radiator valves; smart window sensors; streaming stick. apple watch. And Amazon Alexa.

Wakefield, the third smartest location, received an overall score of 23.3. The top searched products in this area are:

smart thermostat. smart doorphone. streaming stick. apple watch. and google home.

