Sunak and Google CEO to discuss AI threat | Business News





Rishi Sunak is scheduled to meet with Google’s president this week to further discuss the future of artificial intelligence (AI) at a time of heated debate over the threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Sky News reported that the prime minister and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will meet behind closed doors on Friday.

Downing Street officials said the meeting will focus on AI-related issues, but are also expected to tackle other issues, such as the UK as an investment climate for big tech companies.

Sunak has already met with technology heads this week, including the CEOs of OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic.

In a joint statement released after Wednesday’s meeting, the prime ministers made it clear that AI is the defining technology of our time, with the potential to positively transform humanity.

“But the success of this technology is based on putting the right guardrails in place so that the public can be confident that AI is being used in a safe and responsible manner.

“The prime minister said how the approach to AI regulation needs to keep pace with the rapid advancement of this technology.”

READ MORE: How British Scientists Became ‘Godfathers of AI’ CBI Finalizes Voting Plan on Group’s Future

The explosive growth of AI and its various uses has raised concerns about its use in dissemination of misinformation and the risks it poses to national security.

In an article published in the Financial Times this week, Pichai called AI “the most profound technology humanity is working with today.”

He said the use of AI in the lab to catalog proteins “opens up new medical possibilities” and that AI will help “thousands of Ukrainian refugees … communicate in their new homes.” I mentioned ability.

“I still believe that AI is too important to regulate, and too important to regulate properly,” he wrote.

Calling for greater international cooperation on the issue, Pichai said, “AI offers the world a once-in-a-generation opportunity to meet climate change goals, build sustainable growth, and maintain global competitiveness. But we are still in that situation.” It’s still early days, but there’s a lot of work ahead.

“We look forward to working with others to build AI safely and responsibly so that everyone can benefit.”

Google employs approximately 7,000 people in the UK.

Neither Google nor Downing Street said if Friday’s meeting would take place.

