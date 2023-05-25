Opinion: Dismissed tech workers neglect public service





Dorothy Eng argues that tech professionals will enjoy the challenge of designing solutions for everyone in Canada, not just those who can afford it.

It’s no secret that the tech industry is going through a turbulent moment and tech workers are bearing the brunt of it.

The industry has seen a lot of layoffs, and these days, even at Shopify, many talented people are considering where to put their careers.

We would like to suggest overlooked areas of the job market where transformation is taking place, the consequences of which can be life-changing, and where public service-specific challenges are not lacking.

As a non-profit organization committed to developing digital products and services for the public good, we believe in designing for everyone, not just some. It is the government’s mission and mission.

Historically, public services have been ill-equipped to acquire digital talent. Things are changing.

We believe technology professionals need to consider the challenges and challenges of designing solutions for everyone in Canada, not just those who can afford it. These users are people whose lives can be legitimately and systematically improved through better public digital services.

Until now, public services have been unable to compete with digital talent being offered exorbitant salaries from big tech companies and bright start-ups. It is true that governments face challenges within their digital teams, but from the lack of titles like his UX designer, which is standard in the private sector, to limited tech stacks, reliance on waterfall rather than agile. Until now, things are changing.

COVID-19 has demonstrated the rapid deployment of more digital public services than ever before, demonstrating that governments can be agile and user-focused when needed. The federal government recognizes the need to apply lessons learned from the pandemic to new digital government strategies and close the gap between technology and the people.

Canadian Digital Service, Ontario Digital Service and Nova Scotia Digital Service are just three examples of government teams advocating for quality digital public services and the methods needed to make them happen. At every level of government, teams are rethinking everything from tech stacks to product development methodologies.

It used to be that being a civil servant was a lifelong job, but that’s changing. Exchange agreements and other mechanisms allow a tech worker to experience one to two years of service by contributing to the public sector before moving on to the next opportunity.

Code for Canada deploys engineers on short-term, fixed-term projects to help public sector partners tackle their digital challenges. Some continue to work in the public sector, while others use what they have learned to re-enter the private sector. Most notably, they all report a deep sense of satisfaction in working on projects that affect people across the country.

Canada has an incredibly talented tech workforce. This moment in the tech industry should be a rallying cry for tech workers to harness technology for good exercise. Whether it’s a year-long commitment or a complete career shift, we can and should think about using our collective skills to improve the lives of everyone in this country. .

