European governments need to start taking defense innovation seriously





The author is a general partner of Air Street Capital and co-author of the State of AI report.

The way wars are fought is changing. We’ve all seen footage transmitted from Ukraine of miles-long Russian tank convoys being torn apart by cheap drones. And in 2010, the Stuxnet worm wreaked havoc on Iran’s nuclear program.

Given the rapid growth of Europe’s technology ecosystem in recent years, it is surprising that Europe has no track record in defense innovation. The new billion NATO initiative will fund future deep tech startups, but so far Helsing, the continent’s only technology champion, has been almost entirely backed by a single investment firm. there is

Artificial intelligence is already disrupting defense and Europe needs to decide whether to accept or outsource the task. Outsourcing may be easier in the short term, but it means leaving control of strategically important technology in the hands of others, including authoritarian states.

European venture capital has failed to tackle the toughest problems. Democracies will not be able to defend themselves with the next grocery delivery app. Andreessen Horowitz’s American Dynamism Project may have been derided by some in Europe, but no one has been brave enough to launch a comparable push towards European Dynamism.

VCs play an important role in defense. In the US, venture-backed firms such as Palantir and Anduril have achieved great scale. But European venture capitalists have strayed from the field out of ethical discomfort, choosing to avoid the tough questions rather than arguing with both backers and their own teams why the field matters. On the other hand, many of Europe’s limited partner agreements exclude defense investment entirely.

But governments also have a responsibility to nurture this evolving sector. I’ve met entrepreneurs working on important challenges, whether it’s multi-sensor perception or drone technology. Their business is under constant existential threat from government customers.

The industry is held back by lengthy procurement procedures that favor entrenched incumbents. Challengers find themselves competing for smaller exploratory projects that are poorly converted into larger contracts. This makes it difficult to build a sustainable business. It’s no surprise that investors are reluctant to support the sector.

These failures stem from cultural problems in European innovation.

First, it lacks political courage. Partnering with an early-stage company risks investing in technology that the government may not succeed with. This also means diversifying away from manufacturers with large stakes in some European countries. Considering the disastrous delivery record of major defense companies, it would be perverse to consider them a safe option. His 5.5 billion Ajax tank at the UK’s General Dynamics, which is six years behind schedule and still operating flawlessly, is just one example of the difficulties such programs face.

Second, there is reluctance to make choices. European countries should bet bigger on a few key technologies. Hardware is important, but it can’t go beyond the US and China. However, their relatively small size makes it easier for European militaries to undergo a digital transformation.

Finally, we are plagued by a penny-pinching culture. Vast swaths of our economy are being rebuilt from the ground up AI-first. This work is important, but it is not cheap. Low levels of unadjusted defense spending in Europe have already created an investment shortfall of about $160 billion compared to 2008 spending levels.

The first wave of AI progress began in the 20th century with cooperation between industry, investors, and government in the United States. Europe will need to combine similar ambitions and cooperation to succeed in the 21st century.

