17 metrics for measuring the success of technology projects and initiatives

It may be tempting to think of technology only in terms of answers to the question “does it work?” But technology products and initiatives don’t just work. It has to work well on multiple fronts, from reducing costs and achieving his ROI, to being an ongoing go-to choice for target users (and others).

Technology leaders must develop and monitor effective metrics to ensure that what their teams are producing contributes to the achievement of their overall business strategy. Below, her 17 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss some of the metrics they use to measure the success of technology projects and initiatives and their impact on their organizations.

1. User Retention

User retention is a key indicator of whether your business is delivering real value to your users. Gain a competitive advantage by analyzing which features are used the most and how they are used and optimizing them. If user retention is low, you can ask for feedback to create a better product experience. – Gergo Vari, Lensa, Inc.

2. Time to value

Time to value is a key metric for evaluating the success and business impact of technology projects. TTV measures the time from project initiation to when tangible benefits begin to be realized. A short TTV means efficient execution, strategic alignment and rapid time to value, driving competitive advantage. Monitoring TTV helps leaders optimize resource allocation, improve performance, and ensure project integrity. – Kenneth Hawley, Silent Quadrant

3. Customer satisfaction

While ROI and budget adherence are important, client (internal or external) satisfaction is a key metric that should be measured during project execution. The project should do what we set according to the client, such as staying within budget and achieving his ROI. Client satisfaction should never be underestimated as a key indicator of project execution. – Sean Barker, cloudEQ

4. Product and market suitability

Our goal is to delight our customers by providing superior value, service and ease of use through our products. We use Product Market Fit to assess how well we are creating customer value. It’s a dynamic process that assesses the value generated through factors such as customer adoption, utilization metrics, and Net Promoter Score. Good product-market fit creates deep and meaningful customer value. – Silvia Martisevic, Adjutant

5. Business value

Business value is a key metric to measure. It’s a success metric for defining the path and business model, and an effective way to align the project with the company’s overall goals and growth. This provides businesses with both tangible benefits such as cost savings, increased revenue and efficiency, and intangible benefits such as customer experience, brand value and employee morale. – Kanishk Agrawal, Judge Group

6. Customer experience

Simply put, customer experience is the most important metric (or key outcome) by which a technology project’s success is measured. How do project outcomes improve CX? Do they increase customer acquisition or retention? Helps maximize effectiveness. – Kazuki Ota, Treasure Data

7. User Ah! Moment

ah! This moment is very important for our technical solutions. These occur when users experience the core value of our technical solutions and recognize their potential. By tracking the percentage of users who reach this moment, you can gain project effectiveness, positive business impact, and target audience empathy. – Bhanu Jagathia, bladestack.io

8.ROI

Return on investment is one metric that every company should consider before approving a technology project. Software can help companies increase their bottom line, streamline their operations to reduce costs, or both. Even if his ROI on a software project takes years, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad investment. For example, ROI for SAP takes an average of 3-4 years, but the business impact is very high. – Daniel Sloan, Futuretech

9. Net Promoter Score

One way to see if a technology project is successful is to measure the Net Promoter Score. This score indicates whether users recommend the application. A higher NPS means more people like it, which is good for your business. It helps you know if your project has enduring support from your customers. – Margarita Simonova, ILoveMyQA

10. Churn rate

Churn rate is a metric that measures the rate at which customers stop using a product or service provided by a technology project. Calculating your churn rate is easy. Divide the number of customers who discontinued using the product or service during a specified period (usually he is a month or a year) by the total number of customers who used the product or service in the first place. – Christian Landieri, Intellisystem Technologies

11. Delivery Timeline: Planned vs Actual

One of the key metrics that help assess the success of a technology project is comparing the actual delivery schedule to the planned delivery schedule. This not only provides timely insight into key success factors to help you meet business expectations, but also provides indirect insight into achieving financial goals. – Mark Schlesinger, Broadridge Financial Solutions

12. Competitive Advantage

Sales are the lifeblood of a business. Any technology project, regardless of how far it is from the end customer, can be judged against the competitive advantage and revenue impact it brings. Measuring how a technology project provides a competitive advantage over others in the industry can be a valuable metric for evaluating its success and potential business impact. . – Emmanuel Ramos, OZ Digital Consulting

13. User Feedback

Rigorous metrics such as ROI serve certain purposes, but they are not always the best measure of the success of a technology project. User experience feedback can be subjective, but in most cases it is an objective measure of success overall. For better or worse, user feedback helps your team understand the success of a project and lessons learned for next time. – Mark Brown, British Standards Institution (BSI)

14. User Engagement

For us as mobile app developers, user engagement rate is an important metric. While download rates often indicate a good marketing strategy, a high user engagement rate means that users are more likely to find their way thanks to good app mechanics, logical UX, attractive UI, and bug-free development. It means that you want to keep using the app. – Yuri Berdnikov, Perpetio

15. Speed ​​of innovation adoption

A valuable metric for evaluating technology projects is innovation adoption rate, which measures the rate at which users adopt new technologies and features. Faster implementation means well-executed projects, effective communication, solutions that address user needs, and ultimately have a positive impact on your business. – Andrés Zunino, Zircontec

16. Customer and employee well-being

Overall, in a world where you can find your next seller, vendor, or job at the click of a button, customer and employee happiness are key metrics. Most people don’t think IT is at the forefront, but how often do you see abandoned shopping carts and neglected tasks because the systems behind it are too complex and mentally draining? Would you? Each of them represents a lost opportunity for a lasting relationship. – Kevin Corte, Union

17. Customer Acquisition Costs

Customer Acquisition Cost is an important metric for any business as it measures how much it costs to acquire a new customer. It’s important to remember that businesses may need to go the extra mile to attract their first customers. Despite their high CAC, these customers play a key role in establishing a loyal customer base and generating positive word of mouth. Therefore, it is important to balance CAC and customer loyalty. – Anton Abyzov, Soft Great

