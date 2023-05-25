Google Pixel Branding – Decoding Success Stories





When you think of smartphone brands, what comes to mind first? Apples? Or Samsung? Well, they’ve dominated the smartphone segment for some time. But there’s another brand making waves in the industry. It is a brand that has recently joined the ranks of folding smartphones. A brand slowly and steadily building a stable ecosystem with endless possibilities. Yes, we are talking about the Google Pixel.

Google Pixel is a relatively new name in the smartphone industry. Still, the brand’s lineup includes some best-sellers in both the personal communication device and work phone categories.

Google made a name for itself in a crowded market despite being a bit late in entering the hardware space. The story of how, by properly differentiating itself from the Google brand, Google was able to position the Google Pixel in a league of its own while staying connected to its roots, marketers should understand. Kimono.

Ready to learn from the story of Google Pixel branding brilliance?

Google Pixel Brand – Overview

A few years ago, the word Google was about search. Then came Google’s suite of apps in Google Workspace. Until 2012, Google focused primarily on software products, but that changed when it entered the hardware space with the launch of the Nexus Q. However, the launch of his first Google Pixel smartphone in 2016 cemented the brand’s commitment to hardware.

The Google Pixel brand has experienced tremendous growth in a short period of time since its inception. Yes, only 4.6% of US smartphone users use a Google Pixel device as their primary mobile phone, but that number continues to rise steadily. After all, the smartphone segment is tough and unpredictable.

In fact, the progress of the Google Pixel brand in the smartphone field is quite remarkable. The company has landed fifth on the list of the most popular smartphone brands in the US in 2022, overtaking brands such as OnePlus, which was founded three years before the Google Pixel launched.

Considering all this data, is Google’s strategy to promote the Google Pixel brand a hit or a miss? The answer depends on whether Google achieved its goals with the introduction of the Google Pixel brand. Now let’s break down the answer.

Is the Google Pixel hit or miss in branding?

Measuring business success is not as easy as it sounds. Even companies that have emerged as market leaders in their industry aren’t ideal sources of marketing inspiration if they aren’t meeting their business goals.

Sometimes the goal is to maximize sales. However, sometimes companies launch product lines that enable growth of existing products and services. In this case, even if the new product doesn’t outperform its competitors, it’s still a hit if it delivers on the product line it’s focused on. Google’s case for his Google Pixel lineup is somewhat similar.

Broadly speaking, one of the main reasons Google entered the smartphone space was to create hardware that enabled unlimited software functionality. In other words, creating hardware that supports every upgrade introduced to the Android operating system and the Google ecosystem.

For example, the true potential of an AI tool like Google Assistant is determined by the type of data the tool receives and hardware access. Hardware support helps the Google Assistant fully optimize the user’s smartphone experience. And this is possible because Google manufactures its own hardware. The Google Pixel line is therefore a smartphone made by Google from the ground up.

Given this background, don’t you think the Google Pixel brand will be a hit?

On-device interaction with Google Assistant, which has been significantly upgraded in Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, is proof that Google’s Pixel plans are working. Equipped with Google Tensor for better machine learning capabilities, Pixel phones are likely to finally support Google’s progress in integrating his AI capabilities into apps.

5 great Google Pixel campaigns and why they work

It turns out that the Google Pixel brand has clearly achieved that goal. But this didn’t happen overnight. Google’s first attempt in the hardware space didn’t go so well. Google has run into some roadblocks, for example the failure of the Nexus Q. One of the many reasons for the Nexus Q’s poor performance was poor marketing.

So with the Google Pixel, brands have reinvented their approach in terms of both campaign ideas and campaign designs. Let’s take a look at some of his hit campaigns that fueled the growth of the Google Pixel.

1. Google Pixel 1’s solid advertising approach

If your ads are simple and easy to understand, your message is more likely to reach your target audience. In the smartphone space, this means selling the most sophisticated technology to people who don’t necessarily understand the technology behind the product. Therefore, it is the brand’s responsibility to simplify the idea and product functionality so that the customer understands how to solve the problem.

Google missed the mark when it announced the Nexus Q. Keeping in mind that this device was launched ten years before him, check out the video below. Back then, people weren’t used to ordering and playing songs from Alexa. The concept of a smart media player is not yet clear and this ad does not simplify it.

Check out the Google Pixel introductory video. Can you tell the difference?

Here are some reasons why this Google Pixel video is better than the Google Nexus Q introduction video.

The product is spotlighted in the opening frame, so it’s easy to see what’s being advertised. So people can instantly determine if the ad is relevant to them. Highlight important features. Look, durability, display quality, battery life, and more are what people compare when buying smartphones. The video explains all these details. The videos are short and to the point. He establishes all the phone’s unique selling points in less than a minute.

That’s the perfect recipe for great advertising. Unsurprisingly, this helped launch the first Google Pixel smartphone in the competitive market.

2. Be bold and try new ideas

The fact that Google is fully committed to marketing the Google Pixel brand is evident in the video below. The video format, video length and delivery are not typical of smartphone advertising. It still works somehow.

This video delves into itself subtly (especially about the length of the video). At the same time, surprisingly, we were able to realize the intended idea of ​​demonstrating how to switch to a new Google Pixel device. And best of all, this video makes a good joke about the kind of stress that comes with switching to a new smartphone, successfully migrating all your data, and setting up a new device.

So this video achieves its purpose, but the presentation is quite unique. Unforgettable!

Kimp Tip: The video above worked because I had the idea to create something relaxing and introspective, and the video accomplishes that perfectly. It’s all thanks to its calming narration, meditative visuals, and seamless transitions and animations. All the pieces of the design puzzle fit together perfectly to get the intended result.

That’s my tip for creating an ad design where the elements work in harmony to evoke the intended emotion. Need help doing that? Work with the Kimp team!

3. Pay attention to the little things

The #SeenOnPixel campaign is one of Google Pixel’s most heartwarming ads. Rather than simply telling you that your new phone has a great camera, or that it can take portraits very well, Google has focused on one small thing that camera technology lacks. continued.

The fact that most cameras can’t handle skin tones correctly is something most people don’t talk about. Google took this idea and created the most beautiful campaign highlighting the Real Tone feature of Google Pixel smartphones. The result is this beautiful and memorable advertisement.

What’s the marketing takeaway from this ad? Create an ad that tells your customers what they want to hear. Due to the hardware tweaks Google made to enable Real Tone, you’ll see flashy messages in your ads. It can also make your brand look more sophisticated. But will they resonate with viewers in the same way as the ad above? Not at all.

The ad above details the idea and clearly communicates the difference the new feature will make. It tells how the new feature solves a common problem faced by multiple users with camera technology. That’s what advertising should be. Instead of complicating your idea, try to explain to your customers in the simplest way how your product solves a problem and how your ad works.

4. Comprehensiveness delivered in the most authentic way

Google’s approach to branding the Pixel series is solid. Most of the campaigns are purpose-driven, which is one of the reasons why some campaigns have garnered rave reviews online. One of his campaigns that has become very popular on social media is an ad for the Google Pixel 6 featuring Simu Liu.

All advertisements were in Mandarin. Does that mean it was also broadcast in China? No, that’s what makes this ad special. This ad aired in Canada and was broadcast in Chinese.

Google took this approach because:

Mandarin is Canada’s third most spoken language, but there aren’t many brands targeting the country’s vast Chinese population. Google’s advertising was a way to fill this gap. One of the key aspects highlighted in this campaign was the Google Pixel 6’s Live Translate feature. So this ad captures the idea of ​​how mobile phones can instantly translate content to make conversations more convenient.

As you can see from the ad, it incorporates both of these ideas beautifully, resulting in an overarching campaign that connects well with its audience.

When you open your heart to include individual communities that are often left out of most discussions, your efforts will be appreciated not only by the target community, but by other audiences as well. Because consumers generally prefer brands to be more inclusive in their approach. In fact, nearly 59% of consumers tend to favor brands that take inclusivity and diversity seriously.

Did an inclusive marketing approach work for the Google Pixel brand? Of course it did! According to Google, the ad recorded 99% of positive sentiment on Twitter and increased Pixel sales by 136%.

5. Add fun elements

As you can see, Google Pixel ads have evolved over the years in terms of their emotional appeal. These have been carefully curated to connect with very specific layers. The latest for the Google Pixel follows the old formula of keeping things simple and evocative, but what’s different is the fun side of advertising.

Instead of taking things too seriously, this ad talks about the many things you can do with one of the Google Pixel 7’s most talked about features: the Magic Eraser. From fixing funny photobombs to fixing bad photos with Unblur, in this ad, your smartphone has a lot of great image editing features. It gets even more interesting when Amy Schumer enters the frame.

Data show that about 90% of consumers who have clicked on a photo have taken a photo with their smartphone. People always want better photos, and these Google Pixel features seem to provide just that. And advertising conveys this message in the most effective way.

Kimp subscription to run Google Pixel-inspired marketing campaigns

If Google is what Apple is to Android, it still has room to grow and it’s too early to tell. Especially considering it competes with the likes of Samsung, which launched his first mobile device in 1988. But why compare apples and oranges?

The Google Pixel has definitely found its place. Additionally, the promising hardware and software features that the brand is introducing into its devices open the door to new possibilities for the brand. All of this makes more sense to consumers thanks to the brand’s clever campaigns. The strong visuals of these campaigns help retain the message contained in the campaign. You can give your brand an advantage by working with a designated design team.

