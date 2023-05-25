What is Bard and how can I access it?





Image: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

Bard is Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot that generates responses to user-provided natural language prompts. In response to prompts, Bard can retrieve information from the Internet and present responses. The large language model behind Bard returns responses in natural language, as opposed to standard Google searches, where results consist of snippets of information or lists of links.

Google announced Bard in February 2023, after both OpenAI and Microsoft made headlines with their AI chatbot systems. And in his May 2023, Bard and related AI advances were featured prominently at Google’s I/O event.

According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Bard is an conversational AI service.

In fact, Google put the word “Experiment” next to the system name to indicate that it’s still under development. Additionally, Google indicates in the disclaimer below the prompt box that Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that does not represent Google’s views.

What is Google Bard used for?

Bards’ prompt-response process gets you answers faster than the standard Google search sequence.

A traditional Google search requires you to enter a keyword, follow links to review content, edit the results, or repeat the process with a narrower keyword search string.

In Bard, enter the prompt and confirm the response. If the response isn’t what you expected, you have four options:

View other drafts to see alternative forms of answers. Regenerate the response to force the system to create a new response. I’ll follow up with another prompt. Switch to search with the Google it button.

Bard can handle all kinds of tasks, but many of the most common uses are covered by the functional categories detailed below.

As Google Bard summarizes

As a large-scale language model, Bard is able to summarise the text nicely. For example, provide a link to a web page and ask Bard to summarize the content. example:

Put together https://blog.google/technology/ai/bard-google-ai-search-updates/.

If you want a certain degree of brevity, you can also suggest a specific length, such as “Summary in 100 words.”

Google Bard can be compared

Bard can compare two or more items. In many cases, when you ask Bard to make a comparison, the system displays some of the data in a table. For example, if you want Bard to prompt:

Compare Pixel 7, Pixel 7a and Samsung Galaxy S23.

Similarly, you can ask Bard to compare web pages.

Google Bard can suggest:

Bard may act as a product, service or activity suggestion engine. Enter the title of your favorite book, music or movie and let Bard suggest other titles. This is useful when researching unfamiliar topics. For example, you might try:

I’m interested in learning the history of machine learning. Can you recommend 10 useful and popular books on the subject?

Google Bard can explain

If you want to learn about a topic or historical event, you can ask Bard to explain it to you. If necessary, you can also suggest your preferred level to guide the system towards easier or more detailed explanations. For an overview of the core technology that helps make Bard work, you might ask:

Can you explain the basics of how neural networks work?

Google Bard can brainstorm

One of the best uses for chatbots is collecting long lists of ideas. Ask the bard to brainstorm ideas following your desired topic, such as a new project, promotional effort, or paper. Encourage Bard to contribute creative, unusual, and original ideas to bring more diversity to the responses.

Google Bard can code and debug

In April 2023, Bard added features to help code and debug in over 20 programming languages. When requesting code, be sure to specify the programming language and describe in as much detail as possible what code you want. If the generated code doesn’t work, let Bard know exactly what went wrong and ask for a fix or help interpreting the error code.

Bards can draft text

Bards can also help with writing. As with most prompts, provide as much detail as possible about topic, length, format (blog post, poem, essay, book report, etc.), and style. If you have a rough outline for your blog post, you can include the points you want in your prompt. For example, in this section of text, you can prompt like this:

Could you create an example or an explanation using the following points as the main points? “A bard can summarize. A bard can compare. A bard can suggest. A bard can explain. A bard can brainstorm.” Yes, bards can draft text, bards can write (and debug) code, and bards can search.”

The response Bard generated was reasonable and could have required only minor edits and corrections to use.

We make it easy to move Bard’s text elsewhere. Select the response export button to move your content to a new Google Doc or Gmail. or,[詳細]Select the button (three vertical dots),[コピー]to place the response text on the system clipboard, where you can paste it into the app of your choice.

Bards can be searched

Bard has access to Internet content, so many traditional keyword searches also work with Bard. Ask about the latest news topics, weather forecasts, or just about any standard keyword search string. However, while Bard primarily provides traditional textual responses, sometimes supplemented with images, Google Search may display the content in a custom format (e.g., the weather report may display graphs). often). Switch from Bard to standard Google search when looking for a set of links.

Bards can get things wrong. Do not rely solely on what is provided in bard responses without verification. If Bard provides an inaccurate, misleading, or inappropriate response, select the thumbs down her icon to tell the system that a bad response was provided. Remember, Bard is an experiment.

When was Google Bard released?

Upon its March 2023 release, Google limited access to Bard via the waitlist to users with personal Google accounts. In early May 2023, Google will retire the waiting list and make Bard more widely available.

How do I access Google Bard?

To access Bard, point your web browser to https://bard.google.com and sign in with your Google account (Figure A).

Figure A

Go to bard.google.com in a modern browser and sign in with your Google account.

If your account is managed by a Google Workspace administrator, such as a work or school account, your administrator may adjust settings to allow or disallow access to Bard. If you have any questions, please contact your administrator.

If you’re a Google Workspace admin and want to see or adjust settings that affect Bard’s availability for users in your organization, visit Admin Console | Select Apps | Additional Google Services | Early Access Apps and change service status and core data permissions as needed.

In which countries and languages ​​is Google Bard available?

As of May 10, 2023, Google has expanded Bard to support Japanese and Korean in addition to US English. At the same time, Google has made Bard available in over 180 countries and territories. However, on that day, Bard was not shown to people in European Union countries such as Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Google plans to make Bard available in the 40 most-spoken languages ​​by the end of 2023.

Can I manage my bard’s activity history?

Yes, Google allows you to manage your bard’s activity history, just like your search and browsing history. To adjust your settings, select Bard Activities from the left menu. You can then choose to turn bard activity history on or off (Fig. B).

Figure B

While it’s nice to have access to your previous prompts, Google gives you full control over whether or not your bard’s activity history is saved.

When on, you can choose to automatically delete activity after 3, 18, or 36 months, or not delete it at all. Additionally, you can access your bard’s activity history. This is useful if you want to confirm or rerun previous prompts.

Is Google Bard free to use?

Yes, Google Bard is free to use. As of May 2023, Google Bard is also free of ads.

Does Google Bard use PaLM 2?

In May 2023, Google announced that Bard had switched to using the Pathways Language Model 2 instead of the language model for conversational applications. Google promotes PaLM 2 as a state-of-the-art language model with improved multilingual, inference, and coding capabilities.

Google plans to make PaLM 2 available in four different sizes: Gecko, Otto, Bison and Unicorn. The different sizes are intended to accommodate a wide range of computing environments. A minimal Gecko is intended to work even on mobile devices without an internet connection.

What are the alternatives to Google Bard?

The ability to access current internet content is a key differentiator between Google Bard and many other chatbot AI systems. Many large language model chatbot systems are trained on old data and do not have access to information about current events. The inability to browse the Internet limits the usefulness of many of these systems.

There are three alternatives to Bard that have access to current Internet content and are worth considering:

Perplexity.ai: Available free on the web (signing in to account is optional). Bing: Free on the web with Microsoft Edge when you sign in to your Microsoft account.

ChatGPT Plus: Available in web browser or iPhone app for $20/month. In late May 2023, Microsoft announced that the free version of ChatGPT will also be able to access Bing.

