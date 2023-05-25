TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called ‘Tako’





With AI chatbots like ChatGPT all the rage, it’s no surprise to learn that TikTok is also testing its own AI chatbot. The bot, called “Tako,” has been tested in limited markets and appears on the right side of the TikTok interface, above users’ profiles and other likes, comments and bookmarks buttons. . With a tap, users can ask Tako various questions about the video using natural language queries, or ask for recommendations to discover new content.

For example, while watching a video of the coronation of King Charles, Tako might suggest asking the user, “What is the significance of the coronation of Charles III?”

Alternatively, if users are looking for ideas of something to watch, they can ask Tako to suggest some videos on a specific topic, such as funny pet videos. The bot will return a list of results with the video’s name, author, subject, and a link to the suggested video. From here you can click on the video thumbnail to navigate to the content.

The bot was spotted being publicly tested by app intelligence firm Watchful.ai, and TikTok confirmed that testing is currently underway.

A TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch, “Staying at the forefront of innovation is at the core of building the TikTok experience, and we’re always looking for new technologies that add value to our community.” “In select markets, we are testing new ways to enhance search and discovery on TikTok. I look forward to it.”

However, Watchful.ai says it has discovered an AI chatbot in testing on iOS devices in the US, while TikTok says the current version of the bot is not currently live in the US, but is available elsewhere, including early services. It says it has been tested in the market. Limited testing in the Philippines.

I also understand that bots are not visible to underage accounts.

Behind the scenes, TikTok leverages unknown third-party AI providers that TikTok customizes to your needs. The fix does not include the use of in-house AI technology from TikTok or parent company ByteDance.

Upon initial launch, TikTok advises users in a pop-up message that Tako is still considered “” and that feedback “may not be true or accurate.” This is a disclaimer that applies to all modern AI chatbots, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s AI. Above all. TikTok also stresses that chatbots should not be relied upon for medical, legal or financial advice. (I understand that the wording in the image below may reflect previous versions of the bot, not current testing.)

The disclosure also states that all Tako dialogue will be reviewed for safety purposes and vaguely to “enhance the experience.” Unfortunately, this is one of the complications with using modern AI chatbots. Because the technology is so new, businesses are opting to record customer interactions and review them to help improve their bots. However, from a privacy perspective, this means AI conversations are not deleted after the chat ends, creating a potential risk.

Some companies are getting around this consumer privacy concern by allowing users to manually delete chats, as Snap did with its My AI chatbot companion on the Snapchat app. TikTok takes a similar approach to Tako, allowing users to delete their own chats.

However, it’s unclear whether the AI ​​chatbot records users’ names or other data related to personal information. The chatbot’s long-term data retention policy and privacy aspects also could not be determined at this time.

The security risks of AI chatbots have led some companies to ban the use of such bots in the workplace, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft-owned GitHub’s Copilot by employees due to concerns about leaking sensitive data. This includes Apple, which has gone so far as to restrict the use of tools such as Others that recently enacted similar bans include Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan, as well as Walmart, Samsung and telecom giant Verizon. be

Why consumers want AI chatbots on TikTok is another matter.

While most companies are experimenting with some form of AI, TikTok believes that chatbots could be another way for users to view content within the app, not just answer questions about videos. thinking about. search box.

If TikTok tests successfully and the chatbot becomes publicly available, this could pose a threat to Google. Google has already noted that Gen Z is looking to TikTok and Instagram as the first places to search for certain subjects. Google will soon start rolling out conversational experiences in search, but TikTok’s own in-app AI chatbot could make young users avoid Google altogether.

UPDATE May 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET: At the time of publication, TikTok shared additional information about Tako on its Twitter account. Updated with additional details where relevant.

1/ We are in the early stages of exploring a chatbot tool and are doing limited testing of Tako with a select group of users in the Philippines. Tako is an AI-powered tool that powers search and discovery on TikTok.

— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 25, 2023

