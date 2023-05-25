Google Open Source Peer Bonus Program Announces First Group of Winners for 2023





We are pleased to announce the first group of winners for the 2023 Google Open Source Peer Bonus Program. This program recognizes external open source contributors nominated by Google employees for outstanding contributions to open source projects.

The Google Open Source Peer Bonus Program is an important part of Google’s ongoing commitment to open source software. By supporting the development and growth of open source projects, Google fosters a more collaborative and innovative software ecosystem that benefits everyone.

This cycle’s Open Source Peer Bonus Program received a record 255 nominations, a 49% increase from the previous cycle. This growth speaks to the program’s popularity within Google and within the wider open source community. It’s truly inspiring to see so many individuals dedicate their time and expertise to open source projects. We are proud to support and recognize their efforts through our Open Source Peer Bonus Program.

This year’s Open Source Peer Bonus Program winners come from 35 countries around the world, reflecting the program’s global reach and the immense impact of open source software. Community collaboration is a key driver of innovation and progress, and we are honored to support and celebrate the contributions of talented people around the world through this program.

A total of 203 winners were selected based on the impact of their contributions to open source projects, the quality of their work, and their dedication to open source. These winners represent nearly 150 unique open source projects, demonstrating diverse domains, technologies, and communities. There are open source projects related to web development such as Angular, PostCSS, and the 2022 Web Almanac, as well as tools and libraries for programming languages ​​such as Rust, Python, and Dart. Other notable projects include cloud computing frameworks such as Apache Beam and Kubernetes, and graphics libraries such as Mesa 3D and HarfBuzz. These projects also cover various topics such as security (CSP), testing (AFLPlusplus) and documentation (The Good Docs Project). Overall, this is a great list of open source projects from various areas of software development.

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners. Listed below are those who have consented to have their names published.

We are extremely proud of all of our candidates for their outstanding contributions to open source and look forward to seeing even more great contributions in the years to come.

Maria Tabak, Google Open Source Peer Bonus Program Lead

