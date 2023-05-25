Evaluating UCP and NDP’s Technology Plans as Alberta Election Day Approaches





Pre-voting for the 2023 Alberta General Election has already begun. What is being considered in the local tech sector?

Neither the incumbent United Conservative Party (UCP), led by Prime Minister Daniel Smith, nor the UCP’s biggest challenger, the New Democratic Party of Alberta Rachel Notries (NDP), have released a comprehensive policy platform. But while the details haven’t been revealed, the two parties’ statements and pledges so far have hinted at what could be at stake for the local innovation sector heading into the May 29 election day. provides some suggestions about

Both parties appear to be avoiding discussing policy details in order not to stir up trouble.

At the council, Alberta government affairs director Jess Sinclair said both parties appear to be avoiding discussing policy details in order to keep the situation under control as the 2023 election is a tense one. said that it may be evidence that Canadian Innovators (CCI) shared a review of how the province’s two largest political parties plan to use his BetaKit to assist Alberta with technology.

As Mr. Sinclair pointed out, despite the lack of specificity, both parties are committed to attracting and retaining talent in Alberta, and pushing more to Alberta to continue diversifying its economy beyond energy. It presents some interesting promises related to attracting technology investment in Commodity prices may go up and down, but the tech sector could be the engine of prosperity in the state for generations to come, Sinclair said.

Alberta’s technology ecosystem has gained momentum in recent years. Led by a growing cluster of mature technology companies, rising levels of investment, and increased endorsement from the provincial government with whom it has a close relationship, Alberta has gained global recognition as an emerging technology hub. But within the state government, much of this foundation was laid under the leadership of former Prime Minister Jason Kenny and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer.

Recent political shifts, including the resignations of Kenny and Schweitzer, have since been followed by Smith and Nate Grubish, respectively, to determine who will lead Alberta for the next four years. The upcoming re-elections have made the future of state support for the tech sector uncertain. .

Many of the parties Betakit spoke to in 2022 expressed confidence that the political shift would not have broader implications for government support for technology, especially if new politicians and political parties have previously Leadership change is inherently risky, as spending is often suspended to assess government policies and commitments.

So far, the UCP has made a handful of concrete promises and is working on many other high-level technology-related items, a far cry from the 111-page platform the party announced in 2019. It’s becoming As CCI points out, the foundation of the UCP is the economic agenda is tax cuts and more. While the party hasn’t made many concrete promises in the tech sector, its overarching strategy is focused on ensuring Alberta is an attractive, affordable place to live and work. seems to be

The NDP further elaborated on the pledge. Unlike its political opponents, the New Democrats became specific during the campaign on several topics related to the tech industry, CCI notes. This includes the reinstatement of several innovation economic tax credits, the implementation of several new tax credits, and the commitment to launch the Alberta Venture Fund. Still, like the UCP, the NDP’s larger economic plan is somewhat lacking in additional detail, CCI added.

UCP is more focused on developing Alberta’s skilled workforce than NDP. UCP’s plans to address the province’s technical talent shortage include shortening credential approval times, introducing a graduate retention tax credit and Alberta-promoted contract bonuses, as well as workforce planning and registration in construction and energy sectors. Includes previously announced $35 million funding for expansion. , and technology.

These commitments appear to build on the UCP’s approach in the 2023 Budget. The budget targets the development and retention of skilled workers, but makes little mention of support for technology, focusing on affordability and infrastructure. As Thin Air Labs partner James Lochrie said to his BetaKit in March, from an innovation standpoint, Alberta’s latest budget reflects the growth the state’s technology sector has seen in recent years. was intended to maintain the status quo, given the

On the talent front, CCI notes that NDP intends to partner with the University of Calgary to establish a downtown campus for Calgary’s future innovation district.

One recent issue raised by Alberta’s technical community that may impede the province’s efforts to improve its skilled talent pool is that the Alberta Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists has decided that engineers associated with software engineers could be a hardline approach to the title of Tech companies claim so. It prevents tech workers from getting jobs in the state.

In terms of investment, the NDP has outlined a broad strategy aimed at securing the flow of capital to Alberta’s tech community, while both parties are optimistic that venture capital (VC) investment in Alberta’s innovation sector will continue to grow. There seems to be some focus on ensuring that it continues to grow steadily.

As reported by BetaKit, Alberta’s tech sector VC funding rose for the third consecutive quarter during the first quarter, bucking a national trend of decline due to deteriorating economic conditions. Over the past year, some investors have expressed concern that Alberta’s VC funding could drop to levels similar to other Canadian tech ecosystems. Rochley believes Alberta has a good chance of setting a new record in 2023 after a strong start.

The NDP reinstated the Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit and the Alberta Investor Tax Credit, introduced the Alberta Future Tax Credit, created the Alberta Venture Fund, repealed the small business tax, and raised the corporate tax rate to 8 under then-Prime Minister Jason. promised to bring it down. Kenny has recovered to his previous 11%.

Meanwhile, UCP has pledged to invest $100 million in Alberta Enterprise Corporation. $25 million in Indigenous VC equity funds through Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation and his $22.5 million in funding for the previously announced Alberta Technology Innovation Strategy.

In terms of enabling the government to purchase more technology in the future, the NDP has proposed a more detailed strategy on this front, providing health technology with $75 million over three years through the Alberta Health Services Procurement Portal, allowing Alberta He laid out plans to formally establish a state government. digital strategy.

Meanwhile, UCP was actively discussing the Alberta government’s digital strategy before the election. The CCI said it looked forward to the outcome of these talks should the UCP remain in power.

The good news is that both parties have proven willing to work with innovators on the diversification of Alberta’s economy, and unlike 2019 when Alberta suffered a major commodity recession, has a new “can-do” mentality, Sinkler said.

