OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition announced in India, launching soon





Leading smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition will soon be available in India. The OnePlus 11 was announced at the Cloud 11 event earlier this year. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

The Marble Odyssey Edition is the new name for the current OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition, which debuted in the Chinese market in March 2023. OnePlus has yet to reveal a launch date for his OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition in India.

OnePlus 11 5G price

The OnePlus 11 5G will come in two models: 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB. The 8GB RAM model is priced at 56,999 and the 12GB RAM model is priced at 61,999.

The smartphone is currently available in two color variants, Eternal Green and Titan Black.

OnePlus 11 5G specs

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7 inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU. The OnePlus 11 comes with his LPDDR5x RAM up to 16GB.

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watts of SuperVOOC fast charging support. This smartphone runs Android 13 out of the box, with his Oxygen OS on top of it.

To carry out camera functions, the OnePlus 11 5G has a triple camera on the back. It has an f/1.8 lens and a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The device’s main camera is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.

For selfies, the smartphone has a 16MP sensor and an af/2.4 lens on the front. Connectivity options available on the OnePlus 11 5G include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS and more. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is also equipped with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

