How to enable Google’s clever new Chrome Reading Mode today





See, this one is a little awkward, but I won’t go overboard. Reading anything on the web can be a rather painful experience these days.

You know what I’m talking about, right? (Insert awkward pause here.) Most modern websites are bombarded with exaggerated pop-ups, promotions, and various other advertisements every time you try to open a compelling article. (Insert awkward glance here.) Media is a business, of course, but even then, as mere mammals trying to ingest interesting information, it can sometimes be a bit overwhelming. (Insert forced awkward smile here.)

The business part makes the whole thing especially difficult. For better or worse, online publications and the low-level Internet scribes that support them depend on revenue from all kinds of advertising to survive. In other words, using any kind of offensive ad blocker can jeopardize the company’s viability and its ability to earn salaries for its content creators.

But don’t worry. Google provided us with a great new answer. It’s a smart system that allows you to see a sane, clever, and dare I say fun version of the web page you’re viewing. It has no ads or other distractions and is optimized for readability. Plus, you can customize it if you want precise control over fonts, colors, and spacing settings. Despite all of this, technically it is possible to show ads and load the page’s full original form at the same time, whether or not the user actually views the page.

which is the best? Any computer running Chrome is at your fingertips if you know where to look.

Google’s Secret Chrome Reading Mode Switch

In a strange but all too Google-like development, Google actually announced a new Chrome Reading Mode feature about two months ago in March. However, the version of Chrome that contains it has yet to be widely deployed, meaning most of us are still waiting.

The Chrome version is now available worldwide next Tuesday, May 30th for most desktop operating systems and next Tuesday, June 6th for Chromebooks.

But come on, we’ve been waiting for this for two months already. Who wants to wait any longer?

Here’s the secret to enabling Chrome’s Reading Mode now, no matter what kind of computer you’re using.

Open Chrome on your computer. Let’s enjoy jigging and yodeling full of energy while filling our hearts with anticipation. Type “chrome:flags” in your browser’s address bar. Type “reading mode” in the search box at the top of the screen that appears. See the line labeled “Reading Mode”? Click the box next to it to change the setting from Default to Enabled. Click the blue “Restart” button at the bottom of the screen.

You are done. You said it’s easy, right?

Once Chrome restarts, here’s how to find your nifty new reading settings.

Open an article-style web page with lots of text, like this page. Look for the small side panel icon in the top right corner of Chrome. It’s a box with a dark bar on the right side, and should be on the right edge of the address bar area, between the puzzle-shaped extension icon and your alluring profile picture. Click on the gibbon son, click on it! Then in the panel that pops up, click on the small dropdown menu at the top. (It will probably say “Reading List” at first.) Select “Reading Mode” from the list that appears.

So what? A neat, distraction-free, well-formatted version of the page you were looking at appears in front of you next to the original.

JR

But wait a minute. Before we run off with glee, there are a few important things to note about the all-new reading panel. Hmmmm:

First, you can make the panel wider by hovering over the line between the panel and the main web page area and dragging the dividing line to the left. JR second, at the top edge of the panel[標準フォント]Click the dropdown to change the font from the standard default options to something more visually pleasing. JR And finally, by experimenting with other options in the same area, you can adjust text size, color scheme, line height, and even letter spacing to create fun, customized views. JR

And it was done. Now you can browse all the articles on this rusty old internet in a way that doesn’t make you want to gouge your eyes and makes you feel guilt-free. All you need is one click.

But wait a minute. What about Android? Oh yeah, I should mention that Google’s new Chrome reading mode panel isn’t currently available on the Android front. But that doesn’t mean you have to suffer.

In fact, Android has its own reading mode setting, which is even more impressive. It works with any app on your phone, not just Chrome, and includes a text-to-speech option, effectively turning your articles into your own on-demand podcasts wherever you are.

The only catch is that it’s incredibly unobtrusive and almost never elevates, so you have to really struggle to find and set it up. However, once you do, it greatly improves your reading experience on Android.

So next time Google’s official Android Reading Mode is up and running it will take 2 minutes. You won’t regret it.

Oh progress. Isn’t it grand!

