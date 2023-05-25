Google to offer more generative AI for ad creation The Register





Google plans to roll out a generative AI tool that can automatically create personalized online advertising campaigns for users’ search queries.

As Alphabet Inc.’s ad giant faces challenges to its dominance, it’s ramping up its efforts to bring more AI into core business areas such as Internet search and digital advertising.

Google Ads general manager Jerry Deschler noted that Google has been using machine learning systems in advertising for some time. Algorithms and neural networks power Smart Bidding and his P-MAX features, for example, to help advertisers automate some processes and optimize different metrics to acquire viewers. increase. The company has been rolling out so-called auto-created assets since last year, producing web ad titles and copy on machines.

“AI is the foundation of Google Ads. It has been quietly helping in the background for years, helping advertisers maximize their time and return on investment,” Dishler explained in a blog post.

Now Google plans to push more generative AI capabilities into the hands of digital advertisers. Advertisers only need to provide links to landing pages on her website that describe their products or services, and Google’s systems will automatically generate ad content based on that input. To do.

Or so it is claimed.

Here’s what it actually does: Google’s P-MAX tool analyzes the landing pages you provide and generates appropriate headlines, text descriptions and images for use in web advertisements served by Google. Advertisers can review these suggested designs and edit and select appropriate text and images to customize the final look. These ads are shown to her Google users who search using keywords automatically identified by the internet giant as being most relevant to advertisers.

“We are bringing generative AI to P-MAX, making it even easier to create custom assets and extend them with just a few clicks. Just provide a website and Google AI will start learning about your brand and Fill out the campaign with text, etc. “Relevant assets. We’ll also suggest new images generated specifically for you, which will allow you to stand out with a wide range of inventory and formats,” Dischler explained. .

For example, a Google search for “skin care for dry and sensitive skin” will show ads for skin care brands with AI-generated headlines tailored to the user’s query. In this case, the title of the ad being served could be ‘Soothe your dry and sensitive skin’ along with pictures of people applying lotion.

For us, advertisers can control the overall appearance of their ads based on the content on their site, and when users use search terms that match their ads, they’ll be shown optimized for their queries. I think So, not only are they automatically generated, but they are also automatically targeted in a narrower and more focused manner, so users may click more if they are not blocking the banner.

Dishler said P-MAX is already improving conversion rates for businesses, the rate at which ad clicks actually lead to something tangible, such as a product sale or a newsletter signup. The higher the rate, the more effective the ad. Google believes this rate will go even higher with the help of generative AI, as it helps advertisers create personalized ads.

For example, if someone is looking for “outdoor activities to do on Maui” and also searches for “activities for kids” or “surfing,” our advertising tools will generate a custom ad to show kids on Maui. You can advertise local businesses that offer surfing lessons. Hawaii for example.

“As always, we value transparency and work to help distinguish our ads from organic search results. Search ads continue to be labeled with our industry-leading clear and transparent ad labeling when they appear. , with the “Sponsored” label in bold black letters. “Dishler promised.

Meta and Amazon are also reportedly introducing generative AI tools to create ads on their platforms. This may not end well.

Google’s YouTube recently started asking some people to turn off ad blockers when watching videos. Now there is talk of giving people who watch “Tube” on TV an unskippable 30-second ad of him.

