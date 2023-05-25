ZGC Forum Opens Amidst China’s Technology Independence Promotion





The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, a national-level platform for global technology exchange and cooperation, will open on May 25, 2023 in Beijing’s Zhongguancun, known as “China’s Silicon Valley”. Photo: IC

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum, a national-level platform for global technological exchange and cooperation, which opened in Beijing, and said that China will cooperate with all countries. He stressed that both countries are ready to jointly promote science and technology. Technological (scientific) innovation is needed more than ever to address common development challenges.

The ZGC Forum officially opened on Thursday in Beijing’s Zhongguancun district, known as “China’s Silicon Valley.” The forum, scheduled to take place from May 25 to 30, will present the latest achievements in a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum science, brain-computer interfaces, and more. Contribute to the development of science and science. Promote technology exchange and business cooperation.

With China stepping up its efforts to strengthen its scientific and technological independence and strength, and the United States and some of its allies actively promoting technology protectionism and decoupling, the ZGC Forum will seek to strengthen domestic innovation capacity. China’s latest concrete efforts. As well as fostering cooperation around the world, experts note.

In the key platform congratulatory letter, President Xi said that at present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is in deep development, and humankind is more committed to international cooperation and openness than ever before to solve common development challenges. , pointed out the need for sharing.

Xi stressed that China will unswervingly pursue an open strategy of mutual benefit and win-win results, and work with countries around the world to promote scientific and technological innovation and science and technology to better benefit the people of all countries.

The President also called on the Chinese government to maximize its advantages in education, technology and talents, and promote technological and systemic innovation.

Launched in 2007, the ZGC Forum has grown into a global, inclusive, open and high-level international event to promote innovation in science and technology. This year’s forum will consist of six sections, including conferences, technology deals, exhibitions, and performance reports. We will focus on frontier and hot topics such as the digital economy, AI, life and health, carbon peaking and neutrality.

Wang Peng, a researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday, “The ZGC Forum has played several major roles not only in promoting technological innovation in China, but also in promoting global scientific and technological cooperation. “, pointing out the significance of the forum. has become a major platform for introducing frontier technology breakthroughs, conducting international exchanges, and promoting the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

At the opening ceremony on Thursday night, 10 major scientific and technological achievements were announced, covering a wide range of areas such as blockchain accelerator chips, semiconductors and quantum computing cloud platforms.

Also among the highlights of this year’s forum are specific exhibit areas devoted to a variety of cutting-edge technologies. At the robot exhibition, various core technologies and components of robots such as chips and sensors will be exhibited. Advanced technologies and products such as virtual reality and augmented reality will be exhibited in the Metaverse exhibition area.

The forum will showcase all the latest achievements in cutting-edge technology and provide a clear direction for future innovation, including breakthroughs in core technologies subject to foreign restrictions, Wang said.

Held in Zhongguancun, Beijing’s famous high-tech district, which embodies China’s innovation-driven growth, the ZGC Forum carries an important mission of pursuing national technological progress.

The Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Park, where the forum will be held, has played an important role in China’s science and technology innovation, fostering more and more technology enterprises. By 2022, the total revenue of all enterprises in the park will reach 8.7 trillion yuan, 3.5 times higher than 2012. According to Xinhua, Beijing will have 293 new tech companies every day in 2022.

Global Recognition In addition to these impressive achievements, experts point out that the ZGC Forum’s global recognition has skyrocketed in recent years.

Guests from more than 80 countries and regions and about 200 international organizations and institutions are expected to attend the forum, confirming the forum’s growing popularity. According to official data, more than 650 technology companies, including 120 foreign companies and associations, have also been attracted, and the technological achievements of more than 40 countries and regions will seek cooperation agreements. About 120 of the world’s top experts, including 17 Nobel laureates, will deliver keynote speeches at the forum.

Among the influential international speakers are Darren Tan, Executive Director of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Peter Gluckmann, President of the International Scientific Council, Bill and Melinda Gates Bill Gates, co-chairman and board member of the foundation.

The participation of so many internationally renowned academics and experts fully demonstrates the forum’s growing prominence and their awareness and confidence in China’s openness and the vast potential of the Chinese market. said Beijing-based tech industry observer Liu Dingding. Global Times on Thursday.

“This forum demonstrates China’s commitment to widening the door of cooperation and sharing the dividends of science and technology innovation and the vast Chinese market, while China seeks to strengthen its scientific and technological independence and strength.” Liu said. This is a very positive signal for the outside world. ”

However, experts say that despite China’s active promotion of global cooperation in science, technology and innovation, some US-led Western countries have relentlessly erected barriers to cooperation, leading to so-called technological decoupling. He is quick to point out that he is promoting

The United States, in particular, has put more than 1,200 Chinese companies and individuals on various lists and imposed all sorts of restrictions. It has imposed various restrictions on technology exports to China, and is reportedly considering even more restrictive measures with some Western allies.

Many international organizations also participated in the ZGC forum, Wang said, fully demonstrating through practical actions that the US-led Western push for decoupling, subversion and restriction is unpopular.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202305/1291404.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos