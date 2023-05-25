Chipotle Gets Fight Ready With Street Fighter 6 Activation





Dive Summary: According to a press release, Chipotle detailed its partnership with CapcomsStreet Fighter 6, including activations on various platforms. For a limited time, the partnership will allow consumers to earn in-game currency by making purchases through the chain’s digital platform. Street Fighter 6 will also feature multiple of his Chipotle integrations, including branded avatar items. As part of a partnership that also includes work at several tournaments, Chipotle will be the first restaurant brand to offer free meals as a perk for viewers on Twitch. This extensive partnership shows how brands can engage with gamers across channels. Dive Insight:

Chipotle has already invested heavily in the gaming community and is now looking to firmly integrate itself into the game. The Street Fighter series is one of the best-selling fighting game series of all time, making him an ideal partner for the chain offering numerous in-game marketing opportunities. Aside from branded avatars, Street Fighter 6 will also feature in-game integrations such as Chipotle Daily his bracket and Battle his hub his signage, which are expected to debut later this year.

Mobile apps, websites and digital channels, which have driven revenue growth in recent years, are heavily involved in the activation chain around games. In 2022, digital sales will account for nearly 40% of Chipotle’s food and beverage revenue. Starting June 2nd, consumers will be able to use the promo code to redeem 250 Fighter Coins while supplies last. Members of the Chain Rewards Program can also redeem his 250 Points for 250 Fighter Coins in the Rewards Exchange.

Chipotle not only rewards those who play the game themselves, but also those who stream the game. According to the press release, Chipotle Rewards members who watch at least an hour of Street Fighter 6 streaming content on participating channels can win 1 out of 500,000 free chips and guac orders, which means free food and Twitch viewing. It will be the first brand to exchange time.

The partnership includes other sponsorship elements in addition to activations on digital channels. Street Fighter 6 will be the title game of the Chipotle Challenger series, which returns on June 17th. The chain will be sponsoring and servicing his Combo Breaker, a PlayStation media advertiser. Sponsorship to expand the chain’s visibility at major gaming events as a presenting sponsor of the 2023 Evolution Championship Series.

The fast-casual chain has long sought promotional opportunities from the video game community. In 2022, the brand not only launched a Roblox experience that allowed players to roll burritos as real food, but it was also able to host a virtual Halloween restaurant on the same platform.

