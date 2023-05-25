FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) secures partnership with Google to launch Bard AI





Detroit, Michigan | May 25, 2023 09:00 AM EDT

Jad Malav, Benzinga

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE), a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise SaaS technologies that deliver global policy and market intelligence, has been selected by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG:) Google as a launch partner for Bard by Google. announced. This partnership with Google marks an important milestone for Fiscalnaut as it expands its leadership in applying AI to law and regulation.

Bard by Google is a revolutionary generative AI platform that enables users to interact with advanced models to create new ideas, products and services. As a launch partner, FiscalNote will expose curated data and information to Bard’s users, providing key insights into how users use generative models to understand political and regulatory information. It’s a plan. This enhanced user interaction creates a flywheel for FiscalNote to drive future product development, enhances accuracy and relevance for FiscalNote’s customers, and enables AI and large-scale research related to these specialized data sets. The potential for rapid expansion of the company’s leadership in simple language model applications.

Google’s selection of FiscalNote as Bard’s launch partner is a testament to the company’s decade-long AI leadership in model aggregation and training in the legal, regulatory, and political spheres. FiscalNote already has a great portfolio of politically-driven AI tools, including intelligent his ESG tracking, automated transcript creation, and intelligent sentiment gauges. The partnership also builds momentum in the company’s ongoing strategic partnership efforts with similar leading AI innovators and pioneers.

Leveraging this AI partnership with Google, FiscalNote plans to develop new applications and user experiences that deliver more effective results for their customers. Combining the generalized underlying model with FiscalNote’s domain-specific model is expected to yield defensible insights that will enable the company to further optimize its own models and data collection efforts.

“FiscalNote was launched by Google to join us on this exciting AI innovation journey and to collaborate with fellow AI pioneers to harness their potential,” said Tim Hwang, chairman, CEO and co-founder of FiscalNote. We are honored to have been selected as a partner.” Generative AI technology to optimize creativity, reimagine learning, boost productivity and unlock the potential of trusted data to empower customers and consumers around the world. “

Google’s selection of FiscalNote as a launch partner for Bard comes after the company recently was named one of just 14 original “trusted partners” by AI research and development firm OpenAI for its ChatGPT plugin. Following the announcement of , you will now have access to a curated selection of market-leading FiscalNote plug-ins. Real-time data sets and content for users of the OpenAI platform.

FiscalNote is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, with a unique combination of AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights to help clients manage policy and navigate regulatory developments. address and reduce risk at a global level. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to put them into action. With industry-leading brands such as CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice and many more, FiscalNote has global offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia serving more than 5,000 of his clients worldwide. increase.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice.

contact details

to gasoline

+1 877-440-9464

[email protected]

company website

http://www.benzinga.com

tag partnership

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/fiscalnote-nyse-note-secures-partnership-with-google-for-the-launch-of-bard-ai-250529292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos