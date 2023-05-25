How Our Dog Companion Can Help Detect COVID-19 and Other Diseases





While we humans generally experience the world through sight, dogs use smell to learn about their environment. What their nose knows is very important for finding food, companionship, and safe places.

Our furry friend can also use his ability to smell to find out how people are feeling. For example, we can detect the odor of fear from human sweat.

Given this, it may not come as a surprise that dogs’ super-olfactory skills could potentially extend to monitoring human health conditions, such as detecting infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus. A recent study in a school in California found that dogs detect the virus with a sensitivity of 95% in controlled laboratory settings and 83% in schools.

READ MORE: Humans caught novel coronavirus from cats, here’s why this new evidence isn’t causing panic

A dog’s sense of smell far exceeds ours. Estimates suggest that a dog’s sense of smell may be up to 10,000 times better than a human’s, and the reason for this is that dogs have more than 100 million odorant receptors in their noses (in humans). 6 million olfactory receptors). Dogs can perceive a wide variety of odors at concentrations much lower than humans and high-tech labware, sometimes as low as a trillionth.

Interestingly, dogs use their nostrils separately. They will start sniffing with their right nostril and switch to using their left nostril if the smell is familiar and safe.

Of course, dogs have different nose shapes and sizes, but all dogs have an excellent ability to detect smells in a variety of situations. And dogs aren’t just good at sniffing, they love to sniff. Allowing your dog to smell can actually improve your dog’s welfare and make him or her more optimistic.

pandemic partner

It has been proven that dogs can accurately identify various infectious diseases by smell. For example, children infected with malaria parasites were successfully identified by dogs sniffing their feet. Dogs can also detect bacterial urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal infections caused by the bacterium Clostridium difficule. These can be life-threatening for vulnerable patients.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, it became apparent that there was a need for accurate, wide-scale, real-time detection of infections. Respiratory infections cause the release of different substances, each with its own unique odor.

Given the success dogs have had in detecting other infectious diseases, their potential role as partners during the pandemic was quickly explored.

An early study showed that after just one week of training on the unique odor of COVID-19, dogs were able to identify infections in body fluids from the respiratory system, with an 83% chance of correctly identifying positive cases. became clear. Dogs trained on respiratory samples can now generalize their COVID-19 detection skills to other bodily fluids such as sweat and urine.

The potential for real-time screening with high sensitivity offers several advantages, including cost and efficiency, over traditional novel coronavirus testing methods such as lateral flow and PCR testing.

Screening by sniffing

In a recent study, two dogs already trained to smell COVID-19 in the lab were taken to 27 schools in California, where they were able to smell their ankles and feet. A total of 3,897 tests were completed, mostly on students. To confirm comparison and detection accuracy, participants also performed a lateral flow test.

After initial training, dogs detected the virus in the lab with 95% sensitivity (accurately identified positive cases) and 95% specificity (accurately identified COVID-free patients) .

Screening people directly decreased the sensitivity slightly to 83% and the specificity to 90%. This is slightly lower than some estimates of the sensitivity and specificity of the lateral flow test, although reported efficacy varies among different studies and tests.

However, the efficiency was high given that the screening could be completed within seconds, even considering the small number of mistakes the dogs made.

Dogs have a much better sense of smell than humans. MT-R/Shutterstock

Just as dogs routinely screen humans for substances such as drugs and explosives as part of their safety measures, they may also be able to provide effective medical testing services. Rapid and effective screening has clear advantages in high-throughput environments such as schools and universities.

However, all medical and health technologies must be thoroughly evaluated not only for safety, cost and effectiveness, but also for legal and ethical implications. Extensive medical examinations with dogs likewise require constant review and careful consideration while ensuring their welfare.

doctor dog?

COVID-19 is just one of the medical conditions our canine partners may help detect.

In addition to infectious diseases, they have also successfully detected certain types of cancer in biological samples, the onset of epileptic seizures, and low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) in diabetics.

Read more: Were wolves dependent on humans long before they became man’s best friends?

Dogs and humans have lived together for thousands of years, and in many parts of the world dogs have been humans’ constant companions.

They love to smell and are so good at it that they are important work partners in many roles. Harnessing dogs’ innate skills to support human health and well-being through medical detection may be another way to deepen the human-canine relationship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/doctor-dog-how-our-canine-companions-can-help-us-detect-covid-and-other-diseases-204603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos