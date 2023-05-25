Opening Doors Pensacola Homelessness Task Force Responds to Federal Counsel





CivicCon Live: Learn from sources how the US plans to end homelessness

Joe Savage, Senior Regional Advisor to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, will travel to Pensacola to discuss the ALL In plan to end homelessness.

Brandon Girrod, Pensacola News Journal

The Pensacola area’s primary homeless prevention agency, Opening Doors of Northwest Florida, is also an organization that distributes funds to other homeless service providers. According to the federal agency that sets homelessness policies, it’s a problem that needs to be fixed.

Advisors to the federal oversight agency on homelessness have told Opening Doors that nonprofit services should be used for the homeless to prevent potential conflicts of interest that would send red flags to the government and hinder the influx of funding opportunities into the community. recommended separation from the role of managing federal funds. .

But the head of Opening Doors said he was “in doubt” about whether to follow the recommendation.

I understand the sentiment of some people telling us it should be so, but question whether the motivation for wanting it comes from the right place, says Opening Doors executive director John. Mr Johnson said. I wonder about people’s motives. Whether their motives are genuine for change in our community.

Joe Savage, Regional Counsel for the US Interagency Council on Homelessness, recently traveled to Pensacola to meet with the Northwest Florida Homelessness Reduction Task Force. Its members include leaders from local nonprofits, government agencies, and the medical community who work every day to help those experiencing homelessness. The talk followed a joint meeting with city and county officials and a presentation at Civic Con.

Savage Proposal: Opening Doors in Northwest Florida Needs Reform, Federal Homeless Official Says

In case you missed it: Why aren’t we solving the homeless problem? Because we’ve decided there are too many “worthless people” to help.

Opening Doors of Northwest Florida serves as the Continuum of Care organization and is the primary federal government partner in funding the homeless.

The organization evolved from the Escalosa Coalition on Homelessness, founded in 1986. In 1994 he passed legislation creating the COC funding model. Savage said it’s not uncommon for an existing nonprofit to become the COC of a community, but that situation can lead to conflicts of interest.

“From a federal perspective, we would like to see that coordination. We would also like to see coordination with (continuity care lead agencies),” Savage said at the task force on May 10. It’s fashion involving COC. And usually how the community should be built, there has to be his COC governing body made up of representatives from all of you. “

Johnson said Opening Doors is already moving away from what other service providers can do, such as street operations and some incident management. He said there is room for improvement, but he doesn’t believe money should be the primary motivation for service providers.

If the motivation is to make homelessness reduction more efficient and effective, everyone should roll up their sleeves and sit at the table to get their hands dirty. Because you can’t come to the table just to get a reward or money. It’s motivating, Johnson said. Getting to the negotiating table regardless of the financial reward. Some areas within our community have worked in silos this way. It was this attitude of “what works for me” instead of “I’m in, I’m committed, I’ll do what I need to do”.

In recent years, the Opening Doors Service Area, which includes Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, has seen a significant reduction in federal funding to ease the funding burden compared to similar smaller neighborhoods.

Opening Doors has received a total of $808,272 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, serving 523,146 community members and 727 homeless populations, according to the 2022 Consecutive Care Competition Homeless Assistance Awards Report. . Homeless numbers are based on point-in-time numbers for the same year.

Tallahassee and Leon counties, with a population of 297,369 and 621 homeless, received $1.9 million.

The COCs of Mobile and Baldwin Counties, with a population of 657,846 and 585 homeless, received approximately $4.3 million in HUD funding. Its COCs include Baldwin and Mobile counties.

During the visit, Mr. Savage laid out the key points for implementing a federal strategic plan to reduce homelessness at the local level, noting that the more a community aligns with the federal plan, the better it scores in the federal rankings. Revealed to unlock potential. Increased federal funding.

Johnson agreed there are still multiple hurdles to meeting federal funding standards, although there is still an opportunity to seek additional funding.

Johnson said he found it difficult just to understand how the money came. The way HUD communicates how funding works is based on many factors unrelated to the census, existing housing, and homelessness numbers. The motivation was to count as many homeless people as possible to get more funding. What I find indifferent (about funding differences) is how all the research we did, including receiving emails from HUD, made Congress decide to fund the community. Because it’s not.

Dr. David Josephus, chairman of the Opening Doors board of directors, and the Lakeview Center agreed that funding remains a challenge.

According to Josephus, one of the biggest misconceptions concerns homeless numbers and funding. If we could count all the homeless, we would make more money. However, how the homeless are counted for COC is a mandatory process. A count of points-in-time that occur once a year within a specified time period. It is intended to be intrusive or non-intrusive. The misconception is that not everyone who is homeless in any community counts at that point. that’s the truth. Because there are people in the area who do not want to be counted. Mechanisms for increasing community funding include point-in-time counting as a factor, but there are other important factors as well, such as adjustments leading to funding volumes and matching funds from cities and counties, for example.

Savage told local leaders “don’t be afraid to relinquish power” to bring about effective change for COCs and the homeless.

But Josephs said Opening Doors believes it can remain a COC without dividing its mission as long as it continues to work with evidence-based strategies and partners in the city, county and community. rice field.

Josephus explained that there seems to be some misunderstanding about the role of the COC, but that’s actually something the board is currently considering. I wasn’t thinking about the split so much as how to make sure most of the resources gathered in Pensacola were directed to direct service providers for the homeless.

Johnson said the board will ultimately decide how to implement the Savages proposal. They are moving forward with one of his proposals to seek HUD technical assistance support, a free service to help build COC governance. Support is free.

“As lead agency, we were already working with HUD on other COC issues,” he said.

He said he was also focused on meeting a 2025 deadline to reduce homelessness by 25%. He said that would mean about 300 job cuts based on current aggregate data. Josephus also said he feels the recent debate about homelessness can only help.

“It’s actually very, very encouraging that there’s so much interest right now,” Josephus said. It’s an opportunity for the whole community.

