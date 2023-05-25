Google Is Engaging Users In Its AI Search Experiment, Search Labs





A few Google users are starting to see completely different search results. The company announced this morning that it is opening up access to Search Labs, a new home for testing its search capabilities. Labs is still on the waiting list, and it’s unclear how quickly Google plans to get people onboard, but at least it’s starting to ship two weeks after he announced Labs at Google I/O. ing.

Labs’ most interesting feature is the Search Generative Experience, which displays AI-generated summaries at the top of search results across Google. When you ask for information about the Prague defense, instead of directing you to Wikipedia or Google’s infamous 10 blue links, Google generates a few paragraphs of information and gives you some links to read more.

The SGE could be the biggest change in the history of Google Search, and it will be interesting to see what changes early users encounter. It can have a big impact on how people search and even what they search for. This would completely turn his SEO industry upside down. Because everyone is vying to appear in the AI ​​overview instead of the link currently pushed down. And if users get most of what they need from the overview and click away less often, it could change the entire web business model. Google has often spoken about being bold and responsible in deploying AI, but now that these features are in the hands of users, all bets are off.

In addition to SGE, Labs also has two other functions. Add to Spreadsheet. A button appears next to every link in the search results to add the link to the Google Sheet of your choice. Code hinting is a large language model-based system specifically designed to help you write and modify code. Just having a spreadsheet button isn’t going to blow your mind, but the fact that this button in Labs actually tells his Google search is so big and important that the company didn’t test it. It doesn’t even add a small hidden icon.

By the way, Google is doing a lot of testing right now. You can also sign up and access Workspace Labs to test AI features in Gmail and Docs, play with the new Tailwind AI-powered notebooks, and play with Google’s text music generator. As for search, if you’re not already on the waiting list, you can sign up on the Search Labs page. If you’ve already signed up, you’ll receive an email when you can visit Labs to see how AI can change the way you search.

