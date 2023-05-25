Binghamton University and Griffith Institute Collaborate





Griffiss Institute Inc. and Binghamton University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and implement a joint talent and technology development program. The partnership aims to leverage inter-organizational synergies among the academic, industrial and defense communities of upstate New York to expand access to quality education, training, research and entrepreneurial opportunities. .

Attending Wednesday's signing was, from left, Elizabeth Krajan, Assistant Dean for Strategic Diplomacy at Watson University. Watson College Dean Krishnaswamy "Hari" Srihari. Michael Hejduk, Deputy Director of the Center for Rapid Innovation, Air Force Research Laboratory. Jackie Izzo, Mayor of Rome. Heather Hage, President and CEO of Griffith Research Institute. Meera Sampath, Deputy Director of Research, Watson University. Image credit: Griffith Research Institute.

The partnership will see the university join the Innovare Alliance, a consortium of eight organizations including Griffith Research Institute, Air Force Research Institute/RI, Oneida County, City of Rome, NYSTEC, State University of New York, and Central New York Defense Alliance. become. and Rochester Institute of Technology. We are focused on accelerating the development and deployment of emerging technologies for the defense and commercial markets.

The agreement will enable the University to collaborate with the Griffiss Institute Inc. to benefit technical, professional and professional education and scholarships for Binghamton University faculty, students and alumni. The partnership will also connect them to experiential learning and venture development opportunities among Griffith’s partners in government and industry, including serving as visiting faculty, student interns, and resident entrepreneurs.

One of the goals of this partnership is to explore new and innovative technical and educational approaches to the acquisition of technical, professional and legal education, research and entrepreneurial skills. The partnership will provide a plentiful supply of skilled talent to enable businesses in upstate New York to grow strong and healthy.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said he was delighted to welcome Binghamton University to the Innovare Alliance. University expertise and resources are invaluable in advancing local R&D efforts. This partnership will undoubtedly bring new innovation, job opportunities and economic growth to Oneida County and beyond.

Innovare Advancement Center was envisioned as an open and collaborative campus to bring together academia and AFRL professionals to help expand entrepreneurial opportunities at Griffith Business and Technology Park, Mayor of Rome said Jacqueline M. Izzo of This partnership with Binghamton University will continue to build our academic footprint, opening up research and learning opportunities as well as enhancing our ability to nurture and grow future entrepreneurs. Griffith Business and Technology Park is a hub of groundbreaking research and development that supports our nation’s national security, and Binghamton University resources will further strengthen these efforts.

“We are excited to partner with Binghamton University to expand access to educational and entrepreneurial opportunities in upstate New York,” said Heather Hage, president and CEO of the Griffith Institute. I am doing,” he said. This partnership will enable us to leverage our strengths and expertise to develop and execute innovative talent and technology development programs that benefit our communities and enable businesses to grow and thrive. .

Binghamton University is thrilled to be a member of the Innovare Alliance, said President Harvey Stenger. The partnership will further expand our research and innovation capabilities in key areas of national priority, increase access to quality education and training programs for our communities, and support our commitment to spur economic growth in the region. Enhanced.

Krishnaswami Hari Srihari, Dean of the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Binghamton University, said the collaboration with the Griffith Institute will provide new and innovative research and learning opportunities for faculty, staff and students. rice field. Together, we can explore new pedagogical approaches to education and entrepreneurship, connecting students and faculty with more industry partners and experts in cutting-edge fields.

“We welcome Binghamton University to the Innovare Alliance,” said Michael Hejduk, deputy director of the Air Force Research Institute Intelligence Directorate, commonly known as the Rome Institute. Their expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity and materials science will be invaluable in advancing our mission to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging technologies. The partnership with Binghamton University will enable Innovare to expand its capabilities to better serve the needs of the defense and commercial markets.

The Innovare Alliance brings together expertise from academia and industry. and governments foster collaboration, innovation and technology transfer. Through the Innovare partnership, allies will share resources, expertise and knowledge to advance research and development in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity. The goal of the Innovare Alliance is to drive economic growth, enhance national security and improve the quality of life for people around the world through the development and deployment of emerging technologies.

