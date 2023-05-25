Build 2023: Microsoft wants developers to use AI to build IT





Microsoft kicked off its annual software developer conference, Build 2023, with plans to encourage developers to support a common platform for search and artificial intelligence (AI).

Two themes that software giants are focusing on are the concept of plugins for integrating AI with third-party services and copilots, aimed at enhancing common tasks.

Microsoft sees the co-pilot idea as both a new approach to AI-powered software development and a shift in how software is built. Today, we’re announcing Copilot for Power BI and Copilot for Power Pages as previews. Microsoft Fabric’s Copilot will be available in preview soon, and Windows Copilot will be available in preview in his June.

To allow developers to build their own co-pilots in next-generation AI applications, Microsoft introduced a plugin platform. This allows developers to support other software and services.

Microsoft said its shared plugin platform will provide a single platform that allows developers to build plugins that work both in the consumer context and within the business. Developers can use these plugins in their own AI-powered applications using application programming interfaces (APIs) of other software and services to capture real-time information, incorporate corporate and other business data, and create new Performs type calculations, can perform safe actions for the user. on behalf of.

Microsoft said the plugin is the connection between the copilot and the rest of the digital world. Looking at Bing Chat, you might think this is pretty magically complicated, but Microsoft says it provides everything developers need to build their own co-pilot. Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott said. I think in the next few years this will be the expectation of how all software will behave.

The platform supports ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot (in preview), and Microsoft 365 Copilot currently in preview. Applications built on Azure OpenAI support standards and interoperable third-party plugins used by the Microsoft platform. According to Microsoft, this will enable developers to build user experiences that allow them to interact with apps built using natural language.

As part of this shared plugin platform, the Microsoft Internet search engine Bing is expanding the plugins it can support. For example, plugins have been announced for OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha. Microsoft said it will also bring plugins to the Bing ecosystem, including Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin and Zillow.

James Sanders, Cloud and Infrastructure Principal Analyst at CCS Insight, said: Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of Microsoft Build, adding more of his Copilot capabilities across Microsoft’s product portfolio.

While Microsoft currently benefits from first-mover advantage from the integration of AI capabilities, the real value lies in the business data already present in Office, OneDrive, Windows, and Microsoft Graph data in Dynamics 365, which enables Copilot data informs users of inferences and recommendations made. that organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/366538379/Build-2023-Microsft-want-developers-to-build-it-with-AI The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos