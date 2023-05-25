Evaluate your digital manufacturing maturity





Badge sponsor MasterControl explains what you can see and learn by visiting stand A39 at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo.

Advanced manufacturing techniques are required to keep up with evolving trends in the life sciences and meet the demand for faster delivery of life-enhancing products to patients. Companies must leverage the latest technologies to advance their efforts to reach digital maturity, a state in which manufacturing operations are seamlessly connected, optimized, and error-free.

MasterControl has been in the life sciences industry for over 25 years, helping thousands of companies develop cutting-edge innovations. The company’s market-leading software solutions help organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes, ultimately improving product quality, reducing costs, and speeding time to market. help.

MasterControl recently conducted a study on the level of digitization that pharmaceutical and medical technology companies are implementing in their manufacturing operations. No wonder his 85% of his peers have implemented manufacturing execution system software. To remain compliant and competitive in today’s market, manufacturers of regulated products must develop and deliver products to patients faster. Pharmaceutical and medical technology companies in particular are looking for better ways to achieve this goal, but it is clear that product development is much more difficult with disconnected and manual production control processes. For example, are the following activities part of your manufacturing routine?

Create handwritten entries and notes on paper reports and manually move them through the approval cycle and manufacturing stages Process paper documents and reports before entering the sterile area Resolve data entry issues or Previous reports that must go through the process of exiting the sterile area to resolve issues or view data Scan all paper documents regardless of length to provide an electronic version for inspectors create.

Life sciences product manufacturers who avoid these tasks can improve efficiency and achieve important key performance indicators (KPIs). They do this by implementing the latest purpose-built digital manufacturing solutions like MasterControls Manufacturing Excellence. Systems like Manufacturing Excellence increase the value of digitization by creating connections between systems, machines, processes, departments and people, in addition to improving production efficiency. This type of interconnection makes it easy to transfer and access information in real time between all enterprise systems and external parties and auditors.

With that said, how does your company compare to industry competitors when it comes to their use of manufacturing execution system software? Pursue digital maturity to gain sex.

Where do you fit in the digital maturity manufacturing model?

Wondering how your manufacturing operations compare to those of your industry peers? Do you believe your operations are less digitally mature than they should be? You can assess how your company stands compared to your competitors by completing the interactive assessment you created as part of it.

Once the assessment is complete, you’ll receive personalized results that help you identify your company’s level of digitalization based on the Digital Manufacturing Maturity Model:

Manual Mainly paper-based

Digitization Digitize some processes

Connected Manufacturing Execution System (MES) / Electronic Batch Record (EBR) on all lines

Intelligent real-time integrated operational processes.

Where does digitalization fit in your business strategy? Take the Digital Maturity Assessment to find out your current status in the digital maturity model. You will also learn:

How your company’s manufacturing operations compare to those of your competitors. Which areas of your business will benefit most from digital manufacturing solutions? The next critical step on the road to digital maturity.

Click here to start your evaluation.

The journey to digital maturity can feel daunting at times, but taking small steps can lead to continuous improvement and greater success within your organization. Look for steps in your process that can eliminate your dependence on paper and connect to other systems. Electronic production records are often a good place to start, especially when using modern configurable manufacturing execution software. MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence can often be implemented in less than 180 days, enabling manufacturers to realize benefits and achieve a rapid return on investment, while delivering quality medical products to more people, faster. Stop by MasterControl booth A39 for a product demonstration. If you’re interested, you can also request a free copy of our full market research results.

MasterControl will be exhibiting at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, June 7-8 at stand A39. Register for free at www.med-techexpo.com.

