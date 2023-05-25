Microsoft Ones Up Google With Copilot Stack For Developers





There are no prizes for guessing the focus of this year’s Microsoft Build developer conference. Of course it was AI. It was the same as Google I/O earlier this month. But where Google’s AI announcement seemed disorganized and far-reaching, Microsoft devised a coherent framework to attract developers: the new “Copilot stack.”

In her opening keynote, Satya Nadella positioned the ChatGPT-inspired AI era as the latest effort in society’s pursuit of a ‘dream machine’ (M. Mitchell Waldrop’s 2001 article on JCR Licklider). book).

But the primary focus of his presentation was the co-pilot. He started mentioning his GitHub Copilot, his first collaboration with Microsoft and his OpenAI, but it was only a matter of time before Windows entered the agenda. “Next, we’re bringing his Copilot to the biggest canvas, Windows,” he announced to the live Build audience. It was the loudest cheer of the day.

Nadella then introduced a video about the Chat AI feature, which begins with the magic words “integrated into all Windows.” Later in the opening keynote, he introduced other forms of his Copilot, such as Microsoft 365 Copilot for his workers in the office.

Technical details about the Copilot stack

In the second keynote, Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott detailed the new co-pilot initiative from a developer’s perspective. He first highlighted the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI, saying the success of the relationship is due to Microsoft having “an end-to-end platform for building AI applications.” He also positioned Azure as “the cloud for AI” and Windows as “the best client for AI development.”

Scott then invited OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman onto the stage. His two discussions about the ChatGPT plugin were particularly heated, with Brockman encouraging developers to “really get into a particular area and figure out how to make this technology work there.” Giving the example of a legal plug-in, he said developers “have acquired expertise, talked to a lot of lawyers, and understand the pain points of this technology.”

Then came the big news. Scott said Microsoft built a “Copilot technology stack” for developers to allow developers to add AI capabilities to any software, or “Copilot.”

Commenting on the front-end layer, Scott said that with a co-pilot, “mapping user interface elements into small chunks of code will be a lot less work than you’re used to.”

Regarding the orchestration layer, Scott described it as “a co-pilot’s business logic.” In LLM terminology, this is where the prompt occurs. Microsoft’s orchestration mechanism to help build apps is called the Semantic Kernel (see another article on this) and it’s open sourced. Scott gave LangChain a special shoutout, adding that there are other open source alternatives for orchestration. Additionally, Microsoft has a new tool called Prompt Flow, which according to Scott, is “actually another orchestration mechanism that integrates LangChain with the Semantic Kernel.”

Part of Microsoft’s orchestration layer is the “meta prompt”. Scott described it as “a permanent set of instructions that you give your co-pilot and pass on to your model with each conversation.” He added that this is “where a lot of safety adjustments are made.”

“Grounding” tackles things like vector databases and “search augmented generation” (RAG). Both were explained in a recent interview with Pinecone. Grounding is “adding additional context to prompts that may help the model respond to the prompts as they flow,” explained Scott.

Finally, at the bottom of the stack is the underlying model and infrastructure. “We offer a lot of options for how to use the underlying model on this copilot platform, Azure and Windows,” he says.

Azure AI Studio

The third keynote featured Scott Guthrie, VP of Cloud + AI, and several colleagues from Microsoft. Part of what he was pushing was his Microsoft development platform for creating ChatGPT plugins. “We have adopted an open plugin standard that provides plugin interoperability across ChatGPT and all Microsoft Copilot products,” he said.

One of the most interesting products Guthrie mentioned is Azure AI Studio, which allows you to “use your own data to build search augmented generation (RAG)-based solutions on top of your AI models. It’s surprisingly easy,” he said. He added that this will allow you to “build your own co-pilot experience specific to your app or organization.”

As for Prompt Engineering, Guthrie reiterated that it is part of the Copilot stack’s orchestration layer, but Microsoft is introducing a new framework called Prompt Flows.

“Prompt Flow provides [an] It’s an end-to-end AI development tool that supports rapid build, orchestration, testing, evaluation and deployment,” he explained. As Kevin Scott suggested earlier, Prompt Flow can also leverage Semantic Kernels and LangChain.

Finally, Guthrie announced Microsoft Fabric, “a unified platform for data analytics designed for the AI ​​era.” “It’s lake-centric, has an open data architecture, and is tightly integrated with Microsoft 365,” he added.

Overall, this felt like a much more consistent AI announcement than anything Google has recently announced. The Copilot stack in particular will resonate with Microsoft’s enterprise-focused developer community.

