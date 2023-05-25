Google never agreed not to copy Genius lyrics, US official says





In 2019, after lyric site Genius sued Google for violating its terms of service by copying transcriptions of lyrics into search results, the U.S. Supreme Court invited U.S. Attorney General Elizabeth Preloger to bring the U.S. into action. I asked them to consider how they viewed the lawsuit. Prelogar’s previous question was whether federal copyright law would preempt Genius’ terms of service. Genius’ terms of service prohibit website visitors from copying the lyrics for commercial purposes.

Yesterday, Prelogar responded by filing a memorandum on behalf of Google. She denied that the Genius case was a good way to test whether copyright law preempts state law contractual claims and recommended that the court dismiss Genius’ motion to reconsider the case.

The key issue is that website visitors do not have to directly agree to the website’s terms of use and may not even know they exist, so Genius’s terms of use may not be a valid contract. was. Because of this, Preloger said it was unclear whether the courts would find that Google and Genius site visitors agreed not to copy the lyrics. Having considered Genius’ arguments, Preloger said the Supreme Court should not revisit the case because “there is little indication that other appellate courts may reach a different outcome in this case.”

A Google spokesperson told Ars that Google continues to dispute Genius’ claim that it copied the song’s lyrics.

“The attorney general and multiple courts continue to rule that Genius’ claims are baseless,” a Google spokesperson told Ars. “The lyrics are displayed in the search results so that you can quickly find what you are looking for. no scraping.

Mr. Als reached out to Mr. Genius for comment but was unable to immediately reach him.

A Genius Unusual Argument Against Google

On the Genius website, lyrics are either transcribed by music fans or obtained directly from the artists. For every lyric on the site, Genius pays the copyright holder a license fee to display the lyric, and makes money by placing ads next to the transcription of popular songs.

According to Prelogger’s memorandum, Genius believes that since Google began showing lyrics in infoboxes in search results in 2014, Google has “significantly reduced visits” to its website and increased advertising revenue “significantly.” “We reduced it.”

Google disputed this claim, saying that the lyrics displayed in its search results were obtained from LyricFind, acknowledging that both Google and LyricFind also hold a license to display the lyrics.

Setting aside the question of where Google gets the lyrics that appear in its search results, the court ruled that simply by accessing the Genius website, Google was “bound to not display, distribute, or copy transcriptions of the lyrics for commercial purposes.” Were you able to sign a strong contract?” The prelogger wrote, asking if Genius’ breach of contract allegations were any different from copyright allegations if they had a binding contract, both allegations relating to the copying of lyrics. I write because.

The Court of Appeal said,[i]If the contractual promise is merely a promise not to reproduce, perform, distribute or display the Work, the contractual claim takes precedence and Prelogar agrees.

“Petitioner’s own breach of contract claim is unusual,” Preloger wrote, noting that “access to petitioner’s website was not contingent on an express commitment to comply with petitioner’s terms of use.” , petitioner does not allege here that defendant made any such express undertaking.” ”

If Google and other Genius visitors were required to agree to terms of service to access the website, Genius might have made a better decision. Prelogar believes that if a customer signed a contract to rent a movie, agreed not to copy the movie, and still copied it, the contractual claims of the fictitious video rental store would violate copyright law. provided an example that would not have been preempted by

The hypothetical lawsuit would have been a “better way” for the Supreme Court to resolve the still-debated issue of whether state contracts supersede copyright law, Preloger said. However, in its lawsuit against Google, Genius “does not claim that the respondent expressly promised not to copy the lyric transcription on the complainant’s website,” adding that “a court in New York is not enforceable.” Whether or not to recognize the existence of a contract is unclear,” wrote Preloger.

Genius has not yet commented on Prelogar’s dossier, but the lyric site has previously tried to side with Google to steal user-generated aggregated content from popular websites like Genius, Wikipedia and Reddit. Reuters reported that it had warned the court that it could encourage further efforts by big tech companies.

