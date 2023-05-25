



Plaza

Kelly Placer will serve as president of Franklin College until at least June 30, 2026.

The board of trustees of Franklin University voted to extend his contract in recognition of his leadership in moving the university forward, improving the student experience and advancing the university’s mission, according to a Franklin University news release.

The community of Franklin College will continue to benefit from President Prazas’ leadership and willingness to implement bold changes in an evolving and rapidly changing higher education environment, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Franklin College, 1980. 2009 graduate Peter T. Cangany Jr. said in a statement. The Board looks forward to continued engagement with President Prather in the many strategic discussions shaping the future of Franklin College. Something special is happening at Franklin College.

Since being named acting president in January 2020 and then president a month later, Mr. Prater has extended his contract twice. Pazar has accomplished a lot in his short tenure. He founded the university’s Digital Fluency Program, Center for Technology Innovation, and the Johnson Memorial Health and Athletic Annex. He launched an esports program. And the release states that it has created a Digital Fluency Initiative.

He also led the university to its most successful fundraising year in history in 2020, welcoming its largest freshmen in five years in the midst of a global pandemic. Professor Prather can and will help expand the University’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to make our communities, states and nations fairer, more just and more compassionate. According to the statement, he made a promise to the leaders of graduate students who will

Praser is just getting started, he said.

I am humbled by the trust of the Board and excited to continue the momentum that has begun over the past three years at Franklin College. “In the coming weeks, we will unveil a new strategic plan that sets out a bold and ambitious vision for the future of educational institutions,” Prather said in a statement. Cindy and I look forward to continuing to work with our colleagues, alumni, friends and corporate partners on campus to further enhance the unique student experience at Franklin and position Franklin College for an even more successful and prosperous future. looking forward to it.

During his 39-year career at Franklin College, Prather served as assistant dean of student affairs, associate dean of admissions, acting vice president for admissions and acting vice president for administration, according to the statement.

During his 36-year tenure as head coach of men’s basketball, Mr. Prather joined an elite group of college coaches with over 500 career wins, and his team made multiple national tournament appearances. He was appointed director of athletics in 1989. Under his leadership, Franklin University expanded student athletic opportunities to the current level of 21 intercollegiate sports and upgraded and built new athletic facilities throughout the campus, the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2023/05/25/franklin-college-trustees-renew-prathers-contract/

