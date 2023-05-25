Celebration of 433 Lifelong Learners Begins in Seattle





One by one, the Seattle alumni walked across the stage inside the historic Benaroya Hall.

Their names were read aloud, they shook hands with university deans, smiled broadly and took pictures. Many raised their fists and some shouted at family and friends.

Northeastern University’s Seattle Commencement was one of several events held across the global network of universities to celebrate 433 graduates.

They earned master’s and doctoral degrees from the School of Engineering, the Cooley College of Computer Science, the College of Social Sciences and Humanities, and the College of Professional Studies.

Young and old, they were lifelong learners, flying from Seattle and around the world.

And they hoisted flags representing their home and new lands, preserving the traditions of Northeast graduation ceremonies.

Google executive Felicia Guiti addressed Northeastern Seattle graduates at a ceremony Wednesday.Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University

University Senior Vice Chancellor Mary Ludden, who is responsible for global networking and strategic initiatives, called on graduates to hold up and wave.

They complied, and the auditorium erupted in cheers and applause.

The diversity of experiences and ideas makes our learning communities stronger, more resilient, enables us to grow, and contributes to our collective ability to persevere, Ludden said.

The journey to Seattle represents the diversity of experiences and thoughts of Amrita Bagwe, who began thousands of miles away in Mumbai. On Wednesday, she received her master’s degree in project management and spoke to her alumni as a student speaker.

Happiness was on the faces of my parents

From the beginning, she started accepting people from the Tohoku region. And like any happy memory, she remembers every detail. As she was putting together an IKEA table with her father, a notification popped up on her phone.

It was a Northeast acceptance email, Bagwe said. I still remember the happy faces of my parents. We celebrated the news with our favorite mango ice cream.

Photo: Matthew Moduno / Northeastern University Photo: Matthew Moduno / Northeastern University Photo: Matthew Moduno / Northeastern University Photo: Matthew Moduno / Northeastern University Clockwise from top left: Dave Thurman, Mike Polastri, Mary Ludden, Felicia Guiti, Amrita Bagwe, Akriti Chadda.Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University

A 20-hour flight across the Pacific added to her excitement. Mumbai, her lifelong learner, left her company to pursue her advanced degree.

It wasn’t easy, she said, but thankfully I didn’t have to do it alone.

Mumbai thanked her parents, her partner Vipur and her sister Tejashri. And she asked her alumni to praise their support system.

Without them, she said, we wouldn’t be here.

The city of Mumbai said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught students to approach challenges with creativity and resilience.

We must learn new ways of living, working and studying, and abandon old habits that no longer serve us, she said. Continue to be open-minded and adaptable, and tolerant of the discomfort of forgetting and re-learning.

Mike Polastri, senior vice president of Northeastern University, said the graduates are ambitious, relentlessly curious, and focused on making an impact in society.

Photo courtesy of Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo courtesy of Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo courtesy of Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo courtesy of Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University

He said your success is part of the reason our alumni are famous and sought after by organizations and innovators around the world. As a scholar, leader, entrepreneur, artist, and community member, you have raised the bar of excellence and set an example for others to follow.

Fear can be a powerful motivator

2021 Cooley Alumnus Akti Chadha, now working at Microsoft, welcomed the graduates.

She remembered taking a computer systems course and felt beyond her capabilities.

I was drowning in a sea of ​​complex algorithms and programming languages, she said. And I was on the verge of quitting.

But then something changed inside her, Chada said.

She said she realized that fear should not rule her. I asked my professors and mentors for help, and I was amazed at their support and encouragement.

One thing Chadha has learned since then is that fear can be a powerful motivator.

But it can also keep us from reaching our full potential, she said. If I had failed the first interview, or if the system had interfered in the second or her third interview, I wouldn’t be here in front of you today.

Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University

According to Chada, everyone experiences fear. It’s a natural part of the human experience.

What sets us apart, she said, is how we respond. Are we allowing fear to rule us, or are we using it as a catalyst for growth and change?

Advice from Google executives

Google Chief Strategist Felicia Guiti reminded graduates that the challenges they face don’t stop when they leave school.

The academic world bears no resemblance to the real American corporate world, she says.

Guiti said there are no end-of-term reports or assignments to decide whether or not to pass.

What and how you do is largely up to you, she said. And the number of times you hear “no” far exceeds the number of times you hear “yes.”

Guiti said success ultimately comes down to three things: focusing on what you’re good at, avoiding living in fear, and being a lifelong learner.

Learn from your mistakes, ask for advice, and copy the behavior of other successful people, she said. Learn from the mistakes and successes of others just as you learn from your own mistakes and successes.

In her 18 years at Microsoft, Gitty became the first African-American woman promoted from an entry-level position to lead global channel strategy, marketing and programs.

That’s a very impressive resume.

Now consider Guiti dissuaded from continuing her education beyond high school. She was told that her big college was just five hours from her hometown of Muskegon, Michigan, and just out of reach. Her guidance counselor told her that she should not take the SAT. A community college would probably be a better fit, he says.

Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University Photo Credit: Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University

Guiti has proven her counselors wrong and has used that experience as her daily motivation to reach her full potential. She began her speech by reading a letter she wrote to herself, a college graduate who was told she wasn’t good enough.

Dear Felicia, it has started.

“Today is an incredibly special day,” she said. Your family is here to celebrate your achievements. But don’t forget, it’s also a special day for them. You know, none of them had a chance to go to college, and your grandmother didn’t even graduate from high school.

Guiti later recalled the conversation with the school counselor and what happened afterwards.

You looked into ways to minimize the financial burden on your family, she said. It took a while, but you got it.

Guiti entered the University of Michigan on a full scholarship. The counselor was one of many who gave her the message, “Don’t do it.”

What I’ve learned is that what other people think of me isn’t as important as what I think of myself, Guiti said.

David Nordman is Editor-in-Chief of Northeastern Global News. Follow him on Twitter @davenordman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.northeastern.edu/2023/05/24/google-executive-seattle-commencement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos