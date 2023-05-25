Woburn Public Schools Director of Innovation Attends Educational Technology Advocacy and Policy Event in Washington, DC





For immediate release

Woburn Superintendent Matthew Crowley is pleased to share that for the third year in a row, Woburn Public Schools Director of Innovation Jennifer Judkins attended the Educational Technology Advocacy and Policy Fly-In Event in Washington, DC. increase.

Judkins will join two other Massachusetts technology directors and representatives from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) EdTech Office at the EdTech Advocacy and Policy Fly-In event on Tuesday, May 2 in Washington, DC. attended. is designed to facilitate discussion on the topic of educational technology among school districts, states, educational service agencies, legislators, key legislative staff, and leaders of educational professional associations.

At the event, Judkins met with the office staff of Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, and Rep. Catherine Clarke, as well as the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to address student data privacy and cybersecurity. Funding for, and more.

“It was an honor to participate in the Ed Tech Advocacy event and connect with education leaders across the country who share many of the same priorities around student data privacy, access to technology and cybersecurity,” said Judkins. I was. “Meeting with legislative staff provided a unique opportunity to share the specific challenges and successes we face at Woburn, allowing us to gain insight and hopefully influence future policy decisions.”

Discussions at the event focused on current initiatives such as e-Rate, a grant program that funds approximately 60 percent annually of Woburn’s IT infrastructure improvements, including support for including cybersecurity to protect student data. Focused on the problem.

Judkins said not only strengthening K-12 cybersecurity laws, which have been highlighted as a significant concern for K-12 schools, given the rise in cyber-attacks nationwide and the vulnerability of students, but , contributed to furthering the debate on supporting and protecting student personally identifiable information. regarding identity theft.

Homework gaps were also a key theme, and he particularly advocated for the emergency connection fund to be made permanent. Woburn has received more than $440,000 in funding from the ECF over the past two years to purchase student devices and help with Internet services for low-income households.

Superintendent Crowley said, “Jennifer’s commitment to technology education and improving students’ lives is evident through her training and advocacy efforts.” “Her attendance at her Ed Tech Advocacy and Policy Fly-in for the third year in a row shows that commitment. I’m lucky.”

