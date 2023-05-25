Google Search begins rolling out ChatGPT-style generated AI results





Google’s generated search results turn the normally white results page into a variety of pastel shades.

Google

Example search for Bluetooth speakers. The regular list of links doesn’t start until the bottom of this screenshot.

Google

Google’s “Search Generative Experience” plans to display ChatGPT-style generative AI results directly on Google search results pages, and the company announced today that it will begin rolling out this feature. At a minimum, this feature will roll out to the mobile app for those on the waitlist and selected as early access users.

Unlike a blank Google page, which typically has 10 blue links, Google-generated AI results are displayed in colorful boxes above the regular search results. Google collects tons of information from all over the internet and presents it in a simple list with buying links to Best Buy and manufacturers to his website.

If widely deployed, it would be the biggest change to Google search results yet, and the design threatens to upend the entire Internet. An example screenshot of a “bluetooth speaker” search on desktop shows a large row of “sponsored” shopping ads, then generated AI results start appearing in a large blue box about halfway down the first page. increase. The blue boxes summarize a ton of information I’ve gleaned from elsewhere, listing a few completely unsourced remarks and opinions about each speaker. In Google’s example, users never know the origin of this information, so they can’t judge its reliability. The links all appear to lead to his website at the maker, but under that blue box, a couple of screens or so down, are links to external websites that are ultimately more neutral. The ultimate design goal seems to be “no one clicks on outsourced search links”, which will drive many sites out of business.

advertisement

Generative AI results are opt-in, at least for now. You will need to open the Google Search app and tap the new “lab” beaker in the top left. You can then opt-in to “Search Labs” with ChatGPT style results. We’ll be on the waiting list at that point, but if this works like Bard’s, a full release could be months away. When Google announced the full Search Labs initiative, it said the feature would be “available for a limited time.”

List image by Google

