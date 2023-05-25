ERDC Announces $20 Million Technology Challenge to Advance Civil Engineering Research and Development Through Innovation and Partnerships





The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), in collaboration with ERDCWERX, has announced a new collaborative opportunity to address some of the nation’s most important civil engineering challenges.

This week, the ERDC launched the Civil Engineering R&D Collider. This is a multi-tiered technical challenge and competitive opportunity for pre-proposal submissions on 28 diverse civil engineering project topics, including flood risk management, inland and coastal navigation, and more. ERDC will provide up to $20 million in combined funding to partners and innovators to address these civil engineering challenges.

Civil Works R&D Collider supports ERDC’s Civil Works Commercial Solutions opening. It is a fast and flexible mechanism that allows the ERDC to leverage commercial research and development and accelerate innovation in civil science and engineering capabilities.

ERDCWERX Director Paul Samrall said, “This technological challenge is designed to highlight some of the country’s greatest needs and most important opportunities in civil engineering R&D collaboration with ERDC.” I’m here. “The ERDC expects to make substantial awards in new partnerships during fiscal year 2024 and encourages interested parties to submit.”

“We seek the best talent from across industry and academia to bring new technologies and innovations to our civil engineering R&D portfolio,” said senior science and technology researcher at ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structural Institute. Manager and Chief Technician Dr. Robert Moser. Next-generation water resource infrastructure strategic focus area in civil engineering research and development. “This is one of the first times we have jointly reviewed the entire program to proactively align future directions by developing partnerships.”

Industry and academia submit pre-proposals via ERDCWERX.org to consider infrastructure, sediment management, water modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics, data, mitigation and ecosystem-based funding. is encouraged. Opportunities for civil engineering projects exist in basic research, applied research and commercial solutions.

Submissions through Collider will be accepted until June 26, 2023. Selected pre-submissions may receive an invitation to a virtual pitch or demonstration in addition to funding from the ERDC. Offerers must be registered and active in the System for Award Management (SAM) prior to submission.

“It’s not transactional. It’s not about bandwidth,” Moser said. “It’s about bringing unique expertise and capabilities that help solve problems in innovative ways.”

“Collaboration is the key to successful R&D,” says Gaurav Savant, Hydropower Research Engineer at the ERDC Coastal Hydraulics Laboratory. “There are many functions outside of the ERDC and the federal government that, together, will help us better meet the challenges of the future.”

ERDC helps solve the nation’s toughest problems in civil engineering, military engineering, geospatial science, water resources, and environmental science for the Army, the Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and our nation’s public interest. With an ERDC staff of approximately 2,300 employees and contractors, he manages more than $1.6 billion in annual research programs at his seven federal laboratories in four states.

ERDCWERX is a partnership intermediary that provides a streamlined path to collaboration and contract opportunities with ERDC.

