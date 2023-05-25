Microsoft sprinkles OpenAI everywhere to keep software partners





Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella addresses attendees at Microsoft’s Build conference in Seattle on May 23, 2023.

Dan Delong | Microsoft

If there’s one company that has made artificial intelligence popular in the past year, it’s the small but well-funded startup OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

At this week’s Build conference for software developers, Microsoft made extensive use of its collaboration with the multi-billion dollar startup.

Tuesday, the first day of the show, will center around Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI, and Kevin Scott, head of technology at Microsoft, who is believed to have developed an unusually close relationship between the two companies. It was a conversation on stage between

“You heard it from Greg,” Scott told the audience gathered at the Seattle Convention Center near the end of his talk. “You make AI great.”

To that end, Microsoft has announced a number of products for developers that leverage OpenAI’s technology.

There is a new Azure cloud tool for customized text summarization. Upcoming chatbots promise to help developers manipulate data and prepare it for analysis. Developers will be able to build plugins that work within ChatGPT, as well as chatbots within Microsoft’s own products. It will debut on Windows next month. Developers who receive coding suggestions through the GitHub Copilot feature will have access to the chatbot within the Windows Terminal command line program.Generative AI Will Change Software Forever, Says Nadella

OpenAI released ChatGPT to the wider world in November and received a lot of interest from consumers. Shortly after, companies like Atlassian, Morgan Stanley and Salesforce rushed to show off the integration of his GPT-4 large-scale language model in his OpenAI powering chatbots. GPT-4 and alternative tools such as Amazon and Google have been trained on a wide range of Internet datasets and are now capable of spewing natural-sounding chunks of text.

This is a common form of so-called generative AI that can take human input and respond with computer-generated output.

“Every layer of the software stack is going to change forever. There’s no better place to start than the actual developer stack,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during Tuesday’s Build keynote. . “We developers are fundamentally changing how we build.”

It’s important for third-party developers to continue to enhance Microsoft’s own software properties, such as the Microsoft 365 productivity software bundle. Such an effort could help Microsoft’s Teams communications app, for example, become a more visible hub for an increasingly wider selection of processes and tasks that companies need to perform. As such, businesses are less likely to switch to alternatives such as Google Workspace.

Microsoft introduced dozens of plugin developers on Tuesday, including Adobe, Asana, Canva, Cloudflare, Redfin, Spotify and TripAdvisor. The demo shows the Windows Chatbot turning on his Spotify playlist, creating a company logo in Adobe Express, and in response to a series of entered messages, he sends the logo to his colleagues via Teams. it was done.

OpenAI President and Co-Founder Greg Brockman and Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott will speak on stage at Microsoft’s Build conference in Seattle on May 23, 2023.

Dan Delong | Microsoft

At the same time, Nadella is pushing Microsoft to incorporate GPT-4 directly into older Microsoft products such as Teams and the Bing search engine, often resulting in the bot being named Copilot. The term copilot emphasizes collaboration with people, as opposed to (for example) Autopilot, the advanced driver assistance system in Tesla vehicles.

“We’re adding Copilot to everything,” Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s cloud and AI group, said in an interview with CNBC last week. “It’s not really a top-down mandate, but it’s certainly a top-down drive. I think that’s something we’ve really propagated internally and all the teams are really excited about. And we’re building a common stack across Microsoft, on which the entire company is built.”

Analysts responded favorably to the developer onslaught.

“The pace of MSFT’s GenAI innovation continues to surprise us,” Mizuho analysts with a buy rating on Microsoft said in a note to clients Wednesday.

Brockman hinted to developers that GPT-4 running on Azure could be cheaper.

“I think we did a 70% price cut two years ago,” he told Scott. “Basically, over the past year, we’ve had a 90% cost reduction. Like a 10x cost reduction, that’s crazy, right? – 4 now, but it’s expensive and not widely available, but that’s one thing I think will change.”

Spotlight: Microsoft Build 2023 Unveils AI-Infused Plugins and Products

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/25/microsoft-sprinkles-openai-everywhere-to-retain-software-partners.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos