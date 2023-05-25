Google Removes Slavery Simulator Game From Store After Wave Of Criticism In Brazil





CNN—

A game titled “Slavery Simulator,” which allows players to buy and sell enslaved black characters, has been removed from Google’s app store after widespread criticism from Brazilian social media users.

The app, developed by Magnus Games, went live on Google’s Play Store on April 20 and was downloaded more than 1,000 times before being taken down Wednesday, according to a statement from Google to CNN Brazil.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it had opened an investigation into why the game was made available on the Play Store in the first place.

The prosecution asked Google for specific information about the game, adding that it also identified numerous racist comments on the Google platform.

According to the images, users could trade, buy and sell slaves in-game. At the start of Slave Owner Simulator, he chooses one of two objectives: Tyrant’s Path or Liberator’s Path. The game description said to either become a wealthy slave owner or achieve the abolition of slave traders.

In one of the modes offered to players, the game said “use slaves to increase your own wealth”. Stop the abolition of slavery and accumulate wealth.

Throughout the game, prompts to the user include: Slave Level: You need the highest level, the highest slave profit, and guards! There are slaves, but no one is protecting them. Without guards, slaves will run away or revolt. Hire some fighters. Usually one guard for him is enough for 30 slaves (gameshow screenshot).

The game quickly went viral on social media, with multiple people criticizing both the game developer and Google.

Influencer activist and university professor Levi Kaik Ferreira wrote on Twitter that the normalization of violence against black people is more widespread than when things like this happened.

Our nation was built on the blood of black people. People were killed and tortured. Lawmaker Dennis Pessoa said on Twitter that slavery simulators are not the subject of games.

Another lawmaker, Orlando Silva, filed a formal complaint with the prosecutor over the eerie match. This is an apology for a crime, this is entertainment racism and they will have to respond criminally, he said on Twitter.

In a statement sent to CNN Brasil, Google said: We have a robust set of policies designed to keep our users safe that all developers must follow. We don’t allow apps that promote violence or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on their racial or ethnic origin, or depict or promote gratuitous violence or other dangerous activities. Anyone who thinks they’ve found an app that violates our rules can file a report. If we identify a policy violation, we will take appropriate action.

According to Google’s own platform, the application was rated for all ages.

Google itself elaborates on its website that the classification in this category in Brazil indicates that the content is suitable for all ages. In some cases, very low-impact elements, such as child-directed violence, appear.

According to the platform, this application was rated 4 stars out of 5. User reviews of the app include: A great game to pass the time. But I think it lacked more torture options. One user wrote and gave it a 5-star rating, saying that you can also whip your slaves by clicking the option.

Another reviewer on the same day wrote that it was unbelievable that this kind of content was available and accessible to children.

Within the mobile app, MagnusGames said the game was made for entertainment purposes only. Our studio condemns any form of slavery. All game content is fictitious and not related to any specific historical event. All coincidences are coincidences.

CNN reached out to MagnusGames for comment.

Other games created by the developer (Mafia Offline Killer Simulator, Detective Game, Election Politics Simulator, etc.) will still be available on Google PlayStore.

CNN Brazil has also contacted the Brazilian Game Developers Association (Abragames) and is awaiting a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/25/americas/brazil-slavery-simulator-game-google-intl-latam/index.html

