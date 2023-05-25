Ultrasonic blasts could one day trigger hibernation in astronauts





Ideally, future astronauts traveling to foreign, alien worlds will be able to hibernate like bears. The ability to lower metabolism and body temperature will be useful during years, perhaps decades, of deep space flight. Not only does this mean that the crew will eat less, but it will also save energy while preventing in-flight fever and loss of muscle and bone density in weightlessness.

Unfortunately, astronauts are not bears. But researchers are working hard to come up with ways to simulate the hibernating state known as trupolin humans to address a problem that will undoubtedly become more important as space colonization approaches. is working on

A team of scientists at the University of Washington published Thursday in the journal Nature Metabolism a study that used ultrasound to induce a hibernation-like state in mice and rats. This approach is non-invasive and targets regions of the brain to induce diapause in rodents.

Ultrasound is the only available form of energy that can be non-invasively focused anywhere in the brain with high precision without producing ionizing radiation, says medical ultrasound at the University of Washington in St. Louis. Hong Cheng, a sound wave researcher and co-author of the paper, told the Daily. Beast via email. We were interested in whether ultrasound could be non-invasively switched on to induce a coma-like state.

Dormancy is a state in which mammals lower their metabolism and body temperature, essentially slowing down their entire system in order to conserve as much energy as possible. The authors write that this condition is controlled by the central nervous system. The idea is that targeting the hypothalamus, which controls the nervous system, could induce hibernation. It should be noted that mice fall into such a state during periods of extreme cold, but rats do not.

The research team developed an ultrasound emitter and attached it to the mouse’s head. A 10-second pulse of ultrasound into the hypothalamus then immediately lowered the creature’s body temperature, heart rate, and oxygen consumption by an average of 6 degrees Fahrenheit. The researchers also succeeded in automating a device that hits the brains of mice with ultrasound whenever their body temperature rises, allowing them to safely remain comatose for up to 24 hours. Animals were able to fully recover within 2 hours after the experiment.

The study authors replicated the experiment in rats that did not hibernate for up to 12 hours with similar results. However, the rats’ body temperature dropped on average by 2-4 degrees instead of 6 degrees Fahrenheit. This is partly due to the fact that rats do not hibernate naturally. But it shows that apathy can be completely overcome with the right technique.

Chen said the finding that the condition can be induced in rats that don’t naturally go into a coma suggests that similar effects could be induced in humans.

Of course, more research is needed to determine whether it works in humans. Chen added that the team hopes to eventually move the technology into human clinical trials. They could prove that ultrasounding the brain is a great way to put us to rest, like the bears.

The impact of this technology is enormous. Not only could it help deal with the thorny problem of traveling through distant space years at a time, but it could also help in life-threatening emergencies like stroke and heart attack by slowing metabolism. There is a possibility.

If feasible, the technology could reduce energy consumption during long-term manned spaceflights and extend the time for critical care after acute emergencies, Chen said.

At least, it might help us sleep better. There probably isn’t enough melatonin in the world to prepare for the long trip to Alpha Centauri.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/ultrasound-blasts-could-one-day-induce-hibernation-in-astronauts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos