Virginia Tech Visitors Committee Meets June 5-6 | Virginia Tech News





The Visitors Committee of Virginia Tech will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. at 2100 Torgersen Hall, 620 Drillfield Drive, Blacksburg Campus.

All other committee meetings and sessions during these two days will be held at the Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg (901 Prices Fork Road) and Classroom Building (1455 Perry Street), unless otherwise noted. increase.

On Monday, June 5, at 2:00 pm, all Board members will meet in a public meeting for an information session in Classroom Building 260. Also on the same day, Board members toured the new Data and Decision Science Building (727 Price Fork Road) at 11:15 a.m. and the Quillen Spirit Plaza and Dietrich Hall (12:30 p.m.). 285 Ag Quad Lane), both on the Blacksburg campus. .

On Tuesday, the Executive Committee will meet behind closed doors at 7:30 a.m. at the Old Guard Salon at the Virginia Tech Inn. Also on the same day, the five Executive Board Chairs met in public at 8:30 a.m., also in the Old Guard Salon, and the Board Nominating Committee met in a private meeting at 8:30 a.m. in Classroom Building 206. meet.

In addition, the following committees will be held on June 5th and 6th.

On Mondays, the Academic, Research, and Student Affairs Committee will meet in public at 3:30 p.m. in Classroom Building 260. The committee will also meet behind closed doors on Tuesday at 9:15 am in Classroom 230. On Monday, the Buildings and Sites Committee will hold a private joint meeting with the Finance and Resource Management Committee at 5:00 pm, followed by a public meeting in the 260 classroom building. On Tuesday, the Buildings and Sites Committee will hold a public meeting at 10:30 am in Classroom Building 270. On Mondays, the Compliance, Audit and Risk Committee will meet at 8:30 am in a private meeting, followed by a public meeting in the 260 Classroom Building. The Finance and Resource Management Committee will meet in closed session at 9:15 am Tuesday in Classroom Building 260, followed by open session. The Governance and Management Committee will meet in an open session on Tuesday at 9:15 am in Building 250.

During the two-day meeting, Board members discussed the demolition of portions of Randolph Hall and Hancock Hall, approval of plans for the proposed Student Living Village, compensation plans for 2023-24, university budgets for 2023-24 and Review resolutions on operating and capital budgets. You’ll also receive reports on Virginia Tech Advantage, Living Learning Communities, and Innovation Campus.

The Tuesday afternoon board plenary session and the Monday afternoon briefing will be streamed live. To view any of the conferences, visit his website for the Virginia Tech Visitors Committee. If you have problems accessing the live stream, please contact Virginia Tech 4-Help at 540-231-2280.

Public comments will not be accepted at the two-day meeting. For more information, visit his website for the Virginia Tech Visitors Committee.

