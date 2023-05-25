Google Now is testing generative AI for search





Google announced today that it is opening up access to Search Labs, allowing testers to experiment with the new Search Generative Experience. AI-powered search options are limited to users who sign up as Google Labs participants, and Google will accept a small number of users on his Google Labs waiting list.

AI for Search is a feature that Google announced at its I/O developer conference in early May.

According to Google, AI search is designed to “lighten some of the work of searching,” which makes it easier for users to understand new topics, reveal different perspectives, and “make things easier.” It is said that it will be possible to execute.

Google suggests that AI search can break down complex searches into smaller pieces, provide quick hints for specific questions, and provide context for things to consider when searching for items to buy.

Adding generative AI to search is a new concept for Google, which says it will make “many updates and improvements over time” based on user feedback. Access is limited to the US at this time and requires the Google app or Chrome desktop browser. Google customers who are eligible to use Google Labs will receive an email.

popular stories

iOS 16.5 with these new features is now available for iPhone

After nearly seven weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.5 was released to the general public last week. The software update is small, but includes some new features and changes for iPhone. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on your iPhone, tap Generic Software Update, and follow the onscreen instructions. Below is a summary of the new features and changes in iOS 16.5.

Apple announces WWDC 2023 schedule including keynote times

Apple today announced the schedule for its annual developer conference, WWDC, which runs from June 5th to June 9th. According to the schedule, Apple’s keynote will begin on June 5 at 10am PT, where the company will announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, the long-awaited AR/VR headset, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and more. Following Apple’s keynote, a platform statement will be released.

Apple Releases First Public Betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6

Apple today seeded the first betas of its upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the official release software heads. The public beta rolls out just days after Apple makes the beta available to developers. For those who have signed up for an account in Apple’s free beta testing program,[設定]You can activate the beta by opening

Apple announces multi-billion dollar deal with Broadcom to manufacture components in the US

Apple today announced that it has signed a multi-billion dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to manufacture several key components for its devices in the United States. A multi-year deal with Broadcom would see Apple using his 5G radio frequencies and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters designed and manufactured in the United States. Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

A purported CAD model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max reveals a significantly taller display

Display analyst Ross Young recently reported that the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be larger than the previous generation, at around 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. His alleged CAD model of his larger iPhone 16 Pro Max (possibly branded as the iPhone 16 Ultra) was recently shared by Sonny Dickson with his 9to5Mac,…

iOS 17 Lock Screen Interface Turns Your iPhone Into A Smart Home Display

According to Bloomberg’s Marc Garman, iOS 17’s updated lock screen interface turns the iPhone into a “smart home display.” When not in use, lay the iPhone horizontally to display information such as calendar appointments, weather data, and notifications, acting as a hub for your home data. Just put my iPhone on his MagSafe charging stand…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/05/25/google-ai-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos