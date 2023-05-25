Tech mogul trades blood with son for eternal life





If you had the chance, would you choose to live forever? The main caveat is that most of your long life will be spent in a windowless room at a medical spa outside Fort Worth, Texas, feeding the blood of your sons. It means you’re going to have to spend it pumping it into your veins. If that doesn’t matter, I’d like to introduce you to Brian Johnson.

Betsy Wolf reveals the most embarrassing thing that ever happened on stage

Johnson is a new-age venture capitalist and founder of Braintree. Legally he is 45, biologically he is 45. But he spends $2 million a year doing plasma exchanges with his 17-year-old son (and his 70-year-old father, too!) so he can pump blood. Damn Rascal Flatts braking and possibly backing up along the highway of life!

He looks like one of the older Weasley brothers got into modern dance and modeled for Miu Miu. He’s a man in top health, with a mischievous smile and a hobby of posting pictures on Instagram of his muscular, wet skinsuits. With the phrase “three-generation plasmapheresis” haunting him while he sleeps, Johnson has a strict sleep, diet, and exercise plan, and hopefully, through his company’s Project Blueprint, Documenting and collecting data on the pursuit of aging. It will help the larger anti-aging medicine research community. Johnson also refers to his own son as “Bloodboy” in case anyone wants to learn more about the fun character in the horror movie script.

To me, it’s gross, unproven, and relatively dangerous, biochemist Charles Brenner told Bloomberg about Johnson’s plasmapheresis hobby.

I fully understand the appeal of Johnson’s vampire-like biomedical endeavors. It’s crazy! But there is nothing new about it. Technologists have long been obsessed with either escaping or prolonging death, leading to Peter Shields’ cryogenic freezing program and Altos Labs, a company investigating ways to reverse cellular aging. I’ve been thinking about investing in Jeff Bezos.

It seems worth noting that when a man with billions of dollars and some computer skills wants to look and feel younger, it does so through the lens of medical innovation, and through the lens of immortality and life. It’s being discussed as part of the grand conversation about death. When women do the same through cosmetic surgery and maintenance, it’s often seen as frivolous vanity.

Even media coverage of Mr Johnson’s pursuit speaks to more serious, business-oriented publications like Bloomberg and Fortune being featured in the article. However, the news outlets have been skeptical that the business is the Kim Kardashian family’s infamous vampire facial, a very similar procedure in which one injects one’s own plasma into the face to rejuvenate the skin. did not write

Johnson’s Instagram posts all have long captions and are filled with confusing stats about his liver performance and blood sugar levels, all of which Project Blueprint could presumably track. It’s incredibly similar to how Kardashian partnered with Bodyspec last summer to share body fat percentage and bone density. But when she put out her own bio, it wasn’t picked up by her tech pub.

I’m not saying Johnson’s Fountain of Youth quest isn’t being discussed with a lot of skepticism, but it’s absolutely right. Also, I’m not suggesting expanding on the Kim Kardashian family’s bone density report. I don’t think anyone wants or needs it. But it certainly stands out that the pursuit of youth is interpreted as futile and framed as the advance of humanity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jezebel.com/bryan-johnson-project-blueprint-blood-swap-son-1850476022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos